Top squads Ginebra, Phoenix seek winning start in PBA semis

MANILA, Philippines — The quest for a new PBA Philippine Cup champion is on with four teams left in the PBA bubble in Clark City, Pampanga.

Tipping off this afternoon, the Philippine Cup semifinals will see the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters and the TNT Tropang Giga clash in the first game of the day at 3:45 p.m. to begin their best-of-five series.

The second-ranked Phoenix will look to lean on bubble star Matthew Wright, and the rejuvenated Calvin Abueva, to get the advantage over the stacked TNT offense.

Meanwhile, the Tropang Giga will attempt to shake off their inconsistencies in the bubble and get back to their former groove which saw them win their first five outings of the season.

In the second game at 6:45 p.m., top seed Barangay Ginebra will attempt to get the upper hand on giant slayer Meralco Bolts to get a winning start in the series.

The Bolts are coming off an emphatic two-game win streak over the San Miguel Beermen which sent the six-peat seeking squad home empty-handed.

Leaning on his trusty squad, Ginebra coach Tim Cone will need to approach the series with caution with Norman Black's cagers peaking at the right time.

All squads fresh from a few days of rest, the PBA will begin its hunt for the next kings of the Philippine Cup with a bang with these two matchups.