Cone runs out of golf buddies

Inside the bubble

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY, Pampanga, Philippines — For the first time in over a month, Ginebra mentor Tim Cone found time to play golf at the Mimosa Golf Course last Monday.

He played nine holes – by his lonesome.

The others who have taken to the course during their free time have left the bubble after their teams failed to get past the eliminations.

Cone, trying to steer the Gin Kings to the finals, can only wish fellow coaches Nash Racela of Blackwater and Jorge Gallent of San Miguel Beer were still around.

* * *

Big man Raymond Almazan is not playing superhero for the Meralco Bolts, who are in the semis of the PBA Philippine Cup for the first time in franchise history.

“Di ko naman kailangan maging bayani sa loob,” said Almazan, a late arrival for Meralco in the bubble.

“Matulungan ko lang sila in a simple way, happy na ako,” added Almazan, just getting back into the groove after sustaining a knee injury in the finals of the Governors’ Cup.

He’s just here to do his share.

* * *

From 12, only four teams remain inside the PBA bubble.

It also means that only four buses are still around to carry the players, coaches and staff to and from the playing venue.

The remaining bus drivers – Regiebert Vitto for Ginebra, Henry Espiritu for Meralco, Manuelito Lino for TNT Tropang Giga and Narciso Piloton for Phoenix – can’t complain because there’s nothing much else to do during the pandemic.

“Malaking bagay po sa amin ito. Malaking tulong sa aming mga pamilya,” said Piloton.

For them, manning the wheel brings food to the table.