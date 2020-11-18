Rates up; Superal dominates

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Golf Tour kicked off its restart in new normal fittingly with an odd result pint-sized Joenard Rates upstaging a slew of big names to seize control, his three-under 69 netting him a one-stroke lead over a late-charging Ira Alido after 18 holes of the ICTSI Riviera Invitational Challenge at the Couples course in Silang, Cavite yesterday.

The 5-foot-3 Rates used a near-impeccable short game to overcome the odds, including the heat and the wind – and the changes that marked the return of pro golf after an eight-month hiatus due to the global health crisis, including playing sans a caddie and wearing face mask when not launching a shot or stroke.

“It’s tough. But we have to get used to it since it’s the new normal,” said Rates, who bucked an early bogey mishap off an errant drive on No. 4 with four birdies, including three (Nos. 4, 7 and 16) from close range set up by superb wedge shots.

“I’ve been practicing and honing my short game during the long break. Physically, I’m also prepared playing without a caddie although I did opt for a conservative game since it would only add to my concerns if I hit wayward shots if I go on an attack mode,” he added.

Alido, who has had close stabs at a breakthrough win last season, broke a run of pars and overcame a bogey on No. 12 with three birdies in the last six holes as he carded a 70 to get past the fancied tandem of Miguel Tabuena and Tony Lascuña and obscure Rico Depilo, who all turned in 71s.

“I’m a bit disappointed after failing to hit a birdie at the front. But the bogey (No. 12) kind of sparked me up to go for birdies, and I did,” said Alido, adding he likes his chances to finally nail the elusive win in this kind of set-up.

“I’m young and I think it’s an advantage having to carry the bag though I still feel uncomfortable wearing the face mask,” added Alido.

Meanwhile, Princess Superal dominated the Ladies PGT resumption as expected as the reigning OOM winner put up a strong start and a stronger finish to open a huge six-shot lead with a five-under 67 in their side of the event put up by ICTSI.

The multi-titled Superal eagled the par-5 No. 2, added two birdies on Nos. 6 and 8 then checked a two-bogey, one-birdie game at the back with back-to-back closing birdies for a 32-35 round.

Abby Arevalo also sizzled in her maiden pro stint, shooting three birdies in the first six holes but the runaway winner of the 2020 Philippine Ladies Open lost her momentum and touch and stumbled four bogeys in the next 10 holes. She ended up with a 73 in a tie with former Junior World champ Daniella Uy.