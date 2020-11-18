Something special

Winning the PBA All-Filipino or Philippine Cup title is nothing new to coaches Tim Cone and Norman Black but it’s been a while since either has captured the most prestigious of all jewels in the league. They’re both three wins away from booking a ticket to the Last Dance of the season’s only conference and it’s appropriate that the Philippine Cup trophy is up for grabs in the historic Clark bubble.

Only four teams are left standing in the race to the Finals. Phoenix battles TNT while Ginebra faces Meralco in a pair of best-of-five semifinal series at the AUF gym starting today. Meralco is in its seventh semifinal appearance overall but first in the Philippine Cup. Black has won four All-Filipino titles, the last with TNT in 2012-13. He moved to Meralco in 2014 and hasn’t since bagged a championship. Thrice, he led the Bolts to the Governors Cup Finals and thrice, he was thwarted by Cone. It would be sweet revenge for Black if he’s able to bump off Ginebra and work his way to the Finals.

Cone’s the last coach to win the Philippine Cup with San Mig Coffee in 2013-14 before San Miguel Beer went five in a row with coach Leo Austria. Like Black, he’s no stranger to the All-Filipino wars. His collection includes five jewels, four with Alaska. But he’s never won the Philippine Cup with Ginebra so that’s a feather missing in his cap. What makes the duel between Cone and Black even more interesting is they’re both Grand Slam coaches steeped in championship tradition. Cone pocketed two Grand Slams in 1996 with Alaska and 2013-14 with San Mig Coffee and Black, one in 1989 with San Miguel.

Cone said this confrontation with Meralco is the stiffest after three Finals encounters. “It’s getting harder and harder because they continue to grow and get better,” he said. “This will be their toughest version yet with (Raymond) Almazan and the maturity of their young core plus the wily veteran (Reynel) Hugnatan. Coach Norman always gets the best out of his teams.” Black’s nucleus is virtually intact from last season with his son Aaron the only addition to the roster. The rookie has been a valuable contributor off the bench and was a key factor in the twin quarterfinal wins. Ginebra brought in three rookies but Cone relies mainly on his veterans although Arvin Tolentino had eight starts in 12 outings. Japeth Aguilar, LA Tenorio, Stanley Pringle, Scottie Thompson and Aljon Mariano comprise a formidable first five with Jared Dillinger, Prince Caperal, Joe DeVance, Jeff Chan, Mark Caguioa, Art de la Cruz, Raymond Aguilar, Tolentino, Kent Salado and Jerrick Balanza as backups. Meralco’s starters are Hugnatan, Cliff Hodge, Baser Amer, Chris Newsome and Bong Quinto with Almazan, Black, Allein Maliksi, Nards Pinto, Jammer Jamito, Bryan Faundo, Trevis Jackson, Nico Salva, Anjo Caram and Toto Jose as relievers.

In the elims, Ginebra downed Meralco, 105-91 as Cone’s charges outshot the Bolts from the field, 52 to 45.9 percent, and registered more rebounds, 43-39, turnover points, 19-8, paint points, 48-28 and bench points, 54-46. Meralco has bounced back from the loss to win eight of its next 10 games. The Bolts have held opponents to an average of 70.7 points in their last three assignments so defense has been Black’s emphasis. Ginebra has won five of its last six with Cone focusing on unselfishly working together defensively and offensively.