Superal super in Ladies PGT return, leads by 6 with eagle-spiked 67

MANILA, Philippines – So eager to launch her campaign in the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour resumption in new normal, Princess Superal dished out a gem of a start that would fuel any serious campaign then closed out the way champions do in pressure-packed stretch.

But this is just the first round of the ICTSI Riviera Invitational Challenge, a gathering of 11 bidders in the ladies side of the two-category event marking the return of local pro golf after an eight-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

And the reigning Order of Merit winner hardly showed any ill-effects of a long layoff with a close-to-stirring performance to kick off her title drive.

She eagled the par-5 second and birdied Nos. 6 and 8 to take command. Though she surprisingly struggled and bogeyed the Couples' last two par-5s, she rammed in another birdie on No. 15 then holed out with back-to-back birdies to all but virtually settle the outcome of the 54-hole championship.

Sure, it was only 18 holes and the likes of Abby Arevalo, Daniella Uy, Pauline del Rosario, Chanelle Avaricio and Chihiro Ikeda still have all 36 holes to figure out the course and their respective games and make a charge while hoping the leader would fall into some kind of a slump to make it a little more interesting.

But from the looks of things, the 2014 US Junior Girls champ is all set to dominate the field and make the most of her failed bid to resume her campaign in the Japan StepUp Tour due to travel restrictions and long quarantine procedures.

Arevalo actually sizzled in her maiden pro stint, coming away with three birdies in the first six holes in impressive fashion. But the runaway winner of the 2020 Philippine Ladies Open, who also won at LPGT leg at the adjacent Riviera layout as an amateur in 2017, lost her momentum and touch and faltered with four bogeys in the next 10 holes. She wound up with a 73 in a tie with former Junior World champ and LPGA of Taiwan (TLPGA) campaigner Daniella Uy.

Pauline del Rosario, who reigned supreme in the LPGT in her rookie season in 2018 in the year she became the first Filipina to win an TLPGA event, hardly recovered from a double-bogey start, gunning down three birdies but fumbling with the same number of bogeys to lay seven strokes behind at 74.

Chanelle Avaricio, another rookie pro, eagled the 16th but had four bogeys and a double bogey to tie Chihiro Ikeda at 76 while Marvi Monsalve and four-time LPGT OOM winner Cyna Rodriguez submitted 78 and 79, respectively, and were too far behind Superal in the three-day championship put up by ICTSI side-by-side with the men's competition.

The last of the two bubble tournaments will be held December 8-11 at Langer.