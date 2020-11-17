Rates takes charge with 69 in PGT restart

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Golf Tour kicked off its restart in new normal fittingly with an odd result — pint-sized Joenard Rates upstaging a slew of big names to seize control, his three-under 69 netting him a one-stroke lead over a late-charging Ira Alido after 18 holes of the ICTSI Riviera Invitational Challenge at the Couples course in Silang, Cavite Tuesday.

The 5-foot-3 Rates used a near-impeccable short game to overcome the odds, including the heat and the wind — and the changes that marked the return of pro golf after an eight-month hiatus due to the global health crisis, including playing sans a caddie and wearing face mask when not launching a shot or stroke.

“It’s tough. But we have to get used to it since it’s the new normal,” said Rates, who bucked an early bogey mishap off an errant drive on No. 4 with four birdies, including three (Nos. 4, 7 and 16) from close range set up by superb wedge shots.

“I’ve been practicing and honing my short game during the long break. Physically, I’m also prepared playing without a caddie although I did opt for a conservative game since it would only add to my concerns if I hit wayward shots if I go on an attack mode,” he added.

Alido, who has had close stabs at a breakthrough win last season, broke a run of pars and overcame a bogey on No. 12 with three birdies in the last six holes as he carded a 70 to get past the fancied tandem of Miguel Tabuena and Tony Lascuña and obscure Rico Depilo, who all turned in 71s.

“I’m a bit disappointed after failing to hit a birdie at the front. But the bogey (No. 12) kind of sparked me up to go for birdies, and I did,” said Alido, adding he likes his chances to finally nail the elusive win in this kind of set-up.

“I’m young and I think it’s an advantage having to carry the bag though I still feel uncomfortable wearing the face mask,” added Alido.

Dutch Guido Van der Valk, who bested the local aces to clinch The Country Club Invitational title before the pandemic outbreak last March, parred his way to joint sixth at 72 with Jay Bayron, Albin Engino, Raymund Gonzales and Rupert Zaragosa while Angelo Que blew a hot start with a faltering finish, dropping to joint 11th at 73 with Jhonnel Ababa, Michael Bibat, Justin Quiban and American Lexus Keoninh.

On a course suited for the long hitters, Rates’ 280-yard norm off the tee proved just enough to measure him up with majority of the rest and put him in the early lead of the P2 million event, one of the two “bubble” tournaments put up by ICTSI to mark the resumption of the pro circuit late in the season under strict health and safety protocols.

“It’s still too early to say (about my chances) but I’m in a good position. I just have to stay focused and have a good rest,” said Rates, who actually nailed a big win, his second, in 2018, battling back from six down in regulation and edging Finland’s Janne Kaske in the second playoff hole to snare the PGT Asia Summit Point crown in Lipa City, Batangas.

He actually stumbled with a bogey on No. 4 but picked up strokes on Nos. 5 and 7 inside six feet then flourished at the tougher backside that saw a number of big guns waver. He birdied the par-3 14th from 10 feet then drilled in a six-footer on the 16th to find himself the bewildered leader.

For a while, the power-hitting Que looked headed to ripping the course and the field with back-to-back birdies from No. 2. But the former Philippine Open champion made three bogeys against a birdie in the next 12 holes then birdied the par-5 16th to go one-under again but holed out with a 6 on the last hole.

Tabuena, a two-time Philippine Open winner and former PGT Order of Merit titlist, eagled the par-5 seventh and birdied the 10th to grab the lead. But he triple-bogeyed the par-5 11th and mixed two birdies against a bogey in the last seven holes to save a 71.

Lascuña, a four-time OOM champ, gunned down three birdies against two bogeys while battling the effects of a long layout then said he liked where he stood after turning in a 35-36 card.

“I’m good, hit some good shots and made some bad decisions,” said Lascuña.

Depilo, still in pursuit of a breakthrough win in a long pro career, bucked a bogey on No. 12 with an eagle on the 16th to provide the other surprise result in the tournament where the pros settled for the use of pull carts in the absence of caddies to ensure that all those in the bubble are safe.