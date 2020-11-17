Weightlifter Sarno bags 3 golds in world online youth tiff

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines’ Vanessa Sarno showed the potential of following the footsteps of 2016 Rio Olympics silver medalist Hidilyn Diaz as she captured three gold medals Tuesday in the International Weightlifting Federation Online World Youth Championship.

The 17-year-old Sarno registered 93kg in the snatch, 118kg in the clean and jerk and 211kg total to complete a three-mint harvest in the girls’ 71kg division of the Peru-hosted virtual tilt that drew participation of 366 entries from 133 countries.

The feat hiked the country’s haul to four after Rose Jean Ramos’ triumph in the snatch of the 45kg class.

The country also added a silver courtesy of the 15-year-old Ramos and two more silver from her elder sister, 17-year-old Rosegie.

“We continue our struggle to find the successors for our Olympic silver medalist Hidilyn Diaz,” said Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas president Monico Puentevella.

Sarno's performance was an improvement to the two gold and a silver she won in last year's edition in Pyongyang, North Korea.