NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Saso moves up, Pagdanganan drops in world rankings
Bianca Pagdanganan and Yuka Saso
Saso moves up, Pagdanganan drops in world rankings
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - November 17, 2020 - 1:47pm

MANILA, Philippines – Yuka Saso kept gaining in the world rankings despite another missed cut stint last week, moving to No. 55 with two top-notch events left before wrapping up her remarkable rookie campaign in the LPGA of Japan Tour.

With 1.95 average points out of a total of 68.33 points over 21 tournaments, she improved two spots from last week’s standing with the 19-year-old Fil-Japanese, who dreams of becoming world No. 1 someday, expected to go all-out this week and the next in an attempt to break into the Top 50 in the world.

Meanwhile, Saso will be doubly motivated to do better in the Daio Paper Elleair Ladies Open firing off Thursday in Ehime Prefecture as she drew rival Sakura Koiwai and recent Mitsubishi Electric winner Yuna Nishimura in one of the featured flights in the Y100 million event.

Saso (928.85 points) and Koiwai (897.09 points), along with a surging Ayaka Furue (831.78 points, are in a fierce battle for the Player of the Year honors, guaranteeing a slambang action right in the first round of the 72-hole championship which stakes Y18 million and 300 ranking points to the winner.

Furue will start behind Saso's 8:20 a.m. flight on No. 10 with defending champion Hinako Shibuno and Momoko Osato.

The region’s premier ladies circuit winds up its pandemic-shortened season next week for the last major, the JLPGA Tour Championship Ricoh Cup in Miyazaki, which stakes a total prize fund of Y120 million and 400 ranking points.

With two victories and a runner-up finish, the ICTSI-backed Saso is safely ahead in the money list race with Y82,753,170 with Koiwai a far second with Y59,432,542 with a pair of strong finishes in Elleair Open and Ricoh Cup likely to net her a record sweep of the circuit’s two coveted titles for a Tour rookie.

Meanwhile, Bianca Pagdanganan dropped two rungs to world No. 154 following a three-week break but the LPGA driving leader is tipped to make up for the slip as she resumes her campaign in the Pelican Women’s Championship in Florida starting Thursday.

The Pinay duo also kept their No. 26 (Saso) and No. 40 (Pagdanganan) positions in the Olympic rankings with the power-hitting tandem hoping to keep their spots all the way to next year in an attempt to clinch the two slots of the Philippines in the Tokyo Olympic Games moved to July 23-August 8, 2021 due to the global health crisis.

BIANCA PAGDANGANAN GOLF YUKA SASO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pacquiao's right-hand man aids flood victims
By Roy Luarca | 18 hours ago
Even when Manny Pacquiao wasn't around, he found ways to extend help.
Sports
fbfb
SMB against father time
By Olmin Leyba | November 17, 2020 - 12:00am
Following their unceremonious exit as PBA Philippine Cup kingpin, the fallen San Miguel Beermen are pondering how to get back on their feet.
Sports
fbfb
TNT, Phoenix in showdown
By Joaquin M. Henson | November 17, 2020 - 12:00am
Two hungry dogs will battle for the right to vie for the juiciest bone of all in one of two PBA Philippine Cup best-of-five semifinal series starting at the AUF gym tomorrow.
Sports
fbfb
Crawford revives Pacquiao fight talk after impressive KO win over Brook
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Crawford made it clear that he is looking for a unification bout, targeting Pacquiao's WBA belt and even revealed deep talks...
Sports
fbfb
After turning pro, PVL rules out 'unified league' with Superliga
By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
The fire lit by the proposed unified volleyball league between the Premier Volleyball League and the Philippine Superliga...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Weightlifter Sarno bags 3 golds in world online youth tiff
By Joey Villar | 59 minutes ago
The Philippines’ Vanessa Sarno showed the potential of following the footsteps of 2016 Rio Olympics silver medalist...
Sports
fbfb
Saso moves up, Pagdanganan drops in world rankings
By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Yuka Saso kept gaining in the world rankings, while Bianca Pagdanganan dropped two rungs to No. 154.
Sports
fbfb
Delos Santos scoops up 22nd online karate gold
By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Filipino World No 1 online karateka James delos Santos added another feather in his cap by reigning supreme in the Athlete’s...
Sports
fbfb
Philippine Olympic chief rues 'ungentlemanly tactics' leading to polls
3 hours ago
“I, being a long time legislator and public servant, my accomplishments in public service has been my best form of political...
Sports
fbfb
Uncertainty ahead of COVID-19-affected NBA Draft
3 hours ago
The 2020 NBA Draft takes place on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) with questions swirling around the likely identity of...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with