Philippine Olympic chief rues 'ungentlemanly tactics' leading to polls
Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino
STAR/File
(Philstar.com) - November 17, 2020 - 12:46pm

MANILA, Philippines – Campaign by performance, not black propaganda.

Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino on Tuesday made this plea in reaction to the disqualification petitions filed by the group of archery’s Clint Arenas, who happens to be running against the former in the POC election set on November 8.

“I, being a long time legislator and public servant, my accomplishments in public service has been my best form of political campaign,” said Tolentino said in an open letter addressed to fellow POC members. “I will not do falsehood in order to win and will remain the same even in the POC elections.

“It came as a surprise to me that Atty. Clint Aranas and his cohorts are now resorting to ungentlemanly tactics just to win the POC elections,” added the Tagaytay Congressman and PhilCycling chief.

Tolentino was reacting to the disqualification case filed against him and Tom Carrasco of triathlon, Cynthia Carrion of gymnastics, Dr. Raul Canlas of surfing and Dave Carter of judo, who are running under the former’s ticket.

The petition was signed by Aranas, POC chairman Steve Hontiveros, athletics’ Philip Ella Juico, wushu’s Julian Camacho, weightlifting’s Monico Puentevella, squash’s Robert Bachmann, netball’s Charlie Ho, billiards and snooker’s Roberto Mananquil and soft tennis’ Jeff Tamayo and an online Thursday hearing has been set by the election committee chaired by Atty Teodoro Kalaw IV.

Tolentino revealed he could have filed the same petition against some officials running under Aranas’ ticket that he did not name but took the high road and decided not to.

“I have gone over the different NSA’s and found some of them to have questionable qualifications to run in any position for this election. I was [suggested] to file a protest and even to have those NSA’s declared non-qualified,” he said. “However, I decided not to do that because I would like all the NSAs to be heard and be duly represented to cast their votes.

“I have been in all stages of political preparations for elections and I have never smeared any name or suggest any damaging remarks against my opponents. In that aspect, I also win my opponents’ respect,” he added.

Tolentino stressed that character assassination has always and will not be in his “political arsenal.”

“I am therefore pleading for my opponents to be prudent to preserve the spirit of Olympism and sportsmanship. Let us all deal with qualifications only,” he added.  Lawyers, please act like lawyers and stick to the issues. You need not draft your papers that will induce your client to magnify matters that are out of the issue at hand.”

Tolentino said he believes the members of our Election committee are lawyers of high repute.

“I put all my trust on them, they know the rules more than I do,” he said.

