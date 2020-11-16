E-Gilas promises to learn from tough FIBA Esports Open setback

MANILA, Philippines – E-Gilas Pilipinas vowed to come back stronger next tournament after falling short against champion Australia in the Southeast Asian conference best-of-three finale of the FIBA Esports Open II.

Save for a 70-53 opening day loss to Australia, the Philippines scored five straight wins in the three-team regional tilt against Indonesia (65-37, 65-50, 54-49) and Australia anew (81-55, 76-45) to top the eliminations with 5-1 card and barge into the grand finals.

Unfortunately, they ran out of steam against the Aussies in the best-of-three championship, who finished the elims at 4-2, with back-to-back 62-54 and 69-54 defeats en route to a bridesmaid finish.

“It was a very disappointing loss because we felt that we could've done more. We fought hard and stayed focused but their momentum was unstoppable. Hats off to them,” coach Nite Alparas told The STAR.

“Nonetheless, we are moving forward and looking at this setback as one of our stops in establishing our team as one of the best.”

E-Gilas ruled the first edition of the FIBA Esports Open participated by 17 teams last June with a 5-0 finale sweep of Indonesia.

Cote d'Ivoire and Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, dominated the Africa and Middle East Conference of the booming FIBA Esports circuit now joined by 38 federations.

Reigning European champion Italy and American region titlist Argentina are still playing in their respective zones.