E-Gilas falls to Aussies in FIBA Esports Open

MANILA, Philippines - E-Gilas failed to defend Conference Crown as they lost to Australia in the FIBA Esports Open II Southeast Asia/Oceania Conference, 0-2.

In the first conference, both teams were in separate conference, with both countries being champions of their respective conferences. This second outing had both titans facing each other.

e-Gilas Pilipinas, though showcasing their dominance of the game on Day One, suffered major setbacks the next day, losing the vital Grand Final games.

The Filipino gamers started the day slow with a nail biter win over Team Indonesia, 54-49, not showing the dominance they had during the first day of the conference.

They bounced back with a strong win against Australia, 76-45, in the last preliminary game for the server advantage in the Grand Finals opener.

But the fire seemed to have died out as e-Gilas Pilipinas wasted their server advantage, conceding Game One of the Grand Finals to Team Australia with a crushing 54-62. Though playing with server advantage, e-Gilas Pilipinas failed to make crucial 3-pointers throughout the game with usual point leader, Aljon Cruzin (Shintarou) only scoring 16 points throughout the game.

The Nationals hoped to force a decider Game Three, but Team Australia maximized their Game Two server advantage. Leading throughout the game and sealing the win with a 22-point lead going into the final quarter, Team Australia bagged back-to-back conference titles as they finished the game, 69-54.