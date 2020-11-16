Delos Santos rules two more online karate tiffs; gold medal haul now at 21

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino World No. 1 James delos Santos continued his gold medal harvest as he topped the Okinawa e-Tournament World Series and the Nox Dojo Markham City Open in succession over the weekend.

The 30-year-old delos Santos edged Alfred Bustamante of the United States, 24.8-24.48, to rule the Okinawa tilt and then trounced Matias Moreno Domont of the Switzerland, 25.3-24.2, in the Nox Dojo event to complete a golden double.

The feats hiked the two-time Southeast Asian Games bronze medalist’s haul to 21 while strengthening his chances of keeping the World No. 1 ranking by the end of the year.

“I’m continuing to widen the gap in the virtual kata world rankings, I’m much more motivated,” said delos Santos.

Delos Santos’ students also reaped some honors with Julia Ian Marcos raking in a pair of mints.

Fatima A-Isha Lim Hamsain added a couple of silver while Christina Colonia a bronze.