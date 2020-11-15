Bulanadi, Suerte, Baltazar lift MPBL banner to FIBA Asia Cup

MANILA, Philippines — Point-pilers Allyn Bulanadi and Rey Suerte and board-crasher Justine Baltazar will show their mettle for Gilas Pilipinas this time.

Bulanadi of the Basilan Steel, Suerte of the Batangas City Athletics, and Baltazar, formerly of the San Juan Knights, are the MPBL's (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League's) contribution to the national team vying in the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers in Manama, Bahrain, late this month.

The 6-foot-2 Bulanadi is a certified gunner, emerging the NCAA's top scorer with a 20.3 point average, highlighted by a 44-point outburst, in his final year for the San Sebastian College Stag's. In addition, he grabbed an average of 5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.3 steals.

Tapped as a Gilas Cadet, Bulanadi brought his high-flying act to Basilan where he led the Steel past the Bacoor Strikers, 84-76, and into the South division finals against the Davao Occidental Tigers.

Bulanadi posted 15 points, 9 rebounds, 5 steals, and 3 blocks as Basilan took Game 1, 74-72. The Tigers, however, hounded Bulanadi throughout in Game 2 to tie the series, 81-76. The deciding Game 3 got stalled following the Luzon-wide lockdown brought about by the then spreading coronavirus.

Suerte was a former Cesafi (Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc.) MVP with the University of Visayas who transferred to the University of the East for a one and done season.

In his final game, the 6-foot-3 Suerte struck for 28 points as the Red Warriors bowed out of the UAAP on a winning note, 79-77, over the National University Bulldogs.

He then suited up for Batangas, which, however, bowed to Zamboanga in the South division quarterfinals of the Chooks-to-Go MPBL Lakan Season.

Regarded as one of the country's prime big men, the 6-foot-8 Baltazar once posted a monster 25-point, 25-rebound performance as the La Salle Green Archers routed the Bulldogs, 85-61.

Showing it was no fluke, Baltazar averaged 15.4 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks for La Salle last year.

Baltazar briefly brought his act to the powerhouse San Juan Knights, the MPBL Datu Cup champions, before being pulled out by his mother team, Pampanga Delta, and played in the National Basketball League before it turned pro.

Others named to the 16-man pool by the SBP (Samahang Basketball ng Pilipinas) are former and current Ateneo Blue Eagles Angelo Kouame, Will Navarro, Dave Ildefonso, Dwight Ramos, Isaac Go and twins Mike and Matt Nieto; San Beda's Calvin Oftama and Kemark Clarino; UP's Kobe Paras, Jaydee Tungcab and brothers Juan and Javi Gomez de Liano.

Gilas Pilipinas will tangle with Thailand on November 26 and 30. It was supposed to tackle South Korea on November 28 but the Koreans opted to skip the second window of the qualifiers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.