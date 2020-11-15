Lascuna, Que toughen up PGT Riviera cast

MANILA, Philippines — Tony Lascuna opts to tone down expectations of a top finish in the Philippine Golf Tour restart beginning Tuesday at Riviera, wary of the opposition and the effects of a long layoff caused by the global health crisis.

But the four-time Order of Merit winner remains upbeat, more so for his fellow pros than for personal quest, the P2 million event ending their excruciating eight-month wait for competitive play.

“It’s been a long while since we last competed and that should make it doubly exciting. There’s too much excitement, expectations but I hope it turns out well (for me),” said Lascuña, who had kept himself busy and in shape during the break by teaching at Southwoods.

Meanwhile, Japan PGA Tour campaigner Angelo Que renews his ties with the local pros as he joins the title chase at the Couples course, along with former OOM winners Miguel Tabuena, Jobim Carlos and Jay Bayron in the by-invitation only tournament put up by ICTSI to mark the resumption of the country’s premier circuit disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak mid-March.

Que hopes to make the most of his rare stint in the circuit after making Japan his base the last couple of years or so, eyeing no less than a victory in new normal setup on a course that could suit up his long game. He placed fourth in The Country Club Invitational, the flagship tournament of each PGT season, and dominated the PGT Asia at home in Manila Southwoods last year.

The organizing Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. got the green light from the Games and Amusements Board and the Inter-Agency Task Force (IAFT) to resume the circuit with the PGTI coming up with a two-tournament offering, simultaneous with the Ladies PGT, to be conducted under various safety protocols now familiar in other pro sports allowed to restart in new normal.

But the opportunity, even one that comes with an entirely new set of rules, to play again is worth watching and savoring.

“I think all the players, men and ladies, just want to get a few tournaments in before the holidays. It has been a tough year for everyone and this will be a good way to sort of end the year on a higher note for us golfers,” said former two-time Philippine Open champ Tabuena.

The other PGT and LPGT events will be held December 8-11 at the Langer’s course, also at Riviera. For details, visit www.pgt.ph.

Others in the fold are veterans Jhonnel Ababa, Michael Bibat, Dutch Guido Van der Valk, Marvin Dumandan, Mhark Fernando, Zanieboy Gialon, James Ryan Lam and young turks Ira Alido, Justin Quiban, Dan Cruz, Sean Talmadge and Rupert Zaragosa.

Headlining the LPGT cast are reigning OOM winner Princess Superal and past champions Chihiro Ikeda, Pauline del Rosario and Cyna Rodriguez, Daniella Uy and brand-new pros Abby Arevalo and Chanelle Avaricio.