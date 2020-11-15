NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Crawford revives Pacquiao fight talk after impressive KO win over Brook
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 15, 2020 - 2:26pm

MANILA, Philippines — Terence Crawford made a showcase of his finishing power once again after a fourth-round TKO win over Kell Brook to retain his WBO welterweight belt on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

After just finishing off his current opponent, Crawford already had an idea of who he wanted next: Sen. Manny Pacquiao.

Crawford made it clear that he is looking for a unification bout, targeting Pacquiao's WBA belt and even revealed deep talks with the latter's camp prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I'm looking to secure a Pacquiao fight," Crawford said.

"We were close to securing the fight prior to this one but being that the COVID-19 was getting out of hand, the fans couldn't attend the fight and we had to put a halt to it," the 33-year-old added.

So far, Pacquiao has had his fair share of rumored next opponents, including UFC champ Conor McGregor who they revealed may very well happen next year.

But its clear that the undefeated Crawford will make his case to clash with the senator.

"We are going back to the drawing board and try to revisit that fight," he said.

