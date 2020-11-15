NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Fil-Am cagebelles eke out deals in US NCAA
Fil-Ams Brianna Furch (L) and Mia Jasmine were among those who signed deals with US collegiate teams last week
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 15, 2020 - 1:56pm

MANILA, Philippines — A number of Filipino-American hoopers are hoping to make a name for themselves in US collegiate hoops.

Apart from Gilas women hooper Ella Fajardo, three other cagebelles inked deals with US NCAA Division I and II schools in the last week.

Brianna Furch from Brentwood School in Los Angeles is set to play for Division I basketball for the Cal State Fullerton Titans.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The Titans compete in the NCAA's Big West Conference.

Meanwhile, Olivia Garcia from Buchanan High School in Clovis, California is headed to NCAA Division II school Fresno Pacific University.

Garcia will suit up for the Sunbirds in the Pacific West conference by the 2021-22 season.

Rounding up the highlights of Fil-Am cagebelle signings last week is Mia Jasmine from Rutgers Prep in New Jersey.

Jasmine signed with the University of Delaware Blue Hens that currently compete in the Colonial Athletic Association.

Filipino heritage in basketball continues to shine, not just in the men's division, but also for the women hoopers.

