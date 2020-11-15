NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Beach volleyball also eyeing pro status
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 15, 2020 - 12:55pm

MANILA, Philippines — A professional beach volleyball tournament may soon come into fruition here in the Philippines.

After adding the country's first-ever women's basketball, 3x3 basketball and women's volleyball professional leagues, the Games and Amusement Board (GAB) is hoping to add one more to its ever-growing family.

Beach Volleyball Republic, spearheaded by former indoor volleybelle Charo Soriano, is also making moves to establish itself as a professional tournament.

This was announced by Soriano herself during a Zoom press conference on Friday on the recent professional status of the Premiere Volleyball League.

"Like the path that indoor [volleyball] has taken, we're also looking at professionalizing beach volleyball," Soriano said.

"Although there are several hurdles for beach volleyball because its still in its infancy stage... we are considering very very much so the stops towards professionalizing," she added.

GAB chairman Baham Mitra was more than delighted with the development.

"I just hope we [GAB] will give them the chance to grow," Mitra said.

Founded in 2015, BVR has already held its own national tours that aim to promote the sport in the country.

A professional badge will definitely be a big boost in growing beach volleyball across the nation.

Philstar
