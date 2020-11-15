NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
'Overachieving' Phoenix approaches semis vs TNT with optimism, says coach
The Phoenix Fuel Masters are heading into the PBA semifinals with optimism
PBA media bureau
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 15, 2020 - 11:21am

MANILA, Philippines — For head coach Topex Robinson and the Phoenix Fuel Masters, they have already exceeded expectations in the PBA "bubble", reaching the semifinals after ousting Magnolia, 89-88, in their Philippine Cup quarterfinal matchup on Saturday.

Having considered their campaign as already "overachieving", first-time head coach Robinson is simply telling his team to enjoy the ride.

"At this point, we're just happy to be here," said Robinson in the post-game press conference on Saturday.

"The more we play the best teams, just like Matthew [Wright] said, the better it is for us," he added.

Rather than busying themselves in comparing their performance against other teams, Robinson said his squad is simply focused on one goal: to better themselves as long as they possibly can.

"We're always gonna be the best versions of ourselves," said Robinson.

"[And] we're gonna take our chances against Talk 'n Text... we're just happy campers," he added.

A far cry for the Fuel Masters in recent history, Robinson and his band of cagers led by Matthew Wright and Calvin Abueva have gotten themselves in a pretty good position for most of the season.

And now with a chance to overachieve some more, Robinson remains optimistic no matter what happens.

"We told our team that we're gonna stay here until December so the longer we get a chance to stay here and inspire other people, we'll be happy for it," he said.

Though of course still wanting to go all the way and win it all, Phoenix simply wants one thing from this PBA bubble: to do what they love and have the time of their life doing it.

"We overachieved, we're just enjoying," Robinson said.

The Fuel Masters begin their best-of-five semifinals series against the TNT Tropang Giga on Wednesday, November 18, at 3:45 p.m.

