NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
e-Gilas bucks slow start, tops Day 1 of FIBA eSports Open II
E-Gilas Pilipinas during the 2020 FIBA Esports Open II
Screenshot
e-Gilas bucks slow start, tops Day 1 of FIBA eSports Open II
Michelle Lojo (Philstar.com) - November 15, 2020 - 10:36am

MANILA, Philippines — e-Gilas Pilipinas drew mixed results in Day 1 of the FIBA eSports Open II on Saturday against broader field.

Though suffering a stunning loss to Australia, 53-70, in their first game of the day, the defending Southeast Asian champs were able to get their game back and finish the day atop the Southeast Asia/Oceania Conference.

Their opening game loss did not hinder e-Gilas as they bounced back with a dominating 65-37 win against Team Indonesia, a team they swept in the first FIBA eSports Open earlier this year.

Aljon Cruzin (Shintarou) notched a game-high 28 points on a stellar 8-of-11 shooting from the 3-point line, eight assists and three rebounds to get the Filipino gamers back in their groove.

The momentum seemed to swing the Pinoys' way as the dominance continued as Team Pilipinas avenged their opening loss and beat Team Australia with a very convincing 26 point win, 81-55 in their third outing.

It was Shintarou once again who paced e-Gilas with 37 points in the grudge match victory.

The last assignment of the day e-Gilas was another match-up with Indonesia.

A different game from their first head to head, Indonesia kept at pace with e-Gilas, ending the first half with only an eight point deficit. The pace did not change in the second half with both teams trading baskets, Team Indonesia even cut the lead to as little as three with 1:14 ticks left in the game.

But the Pinoys would not allow anyone else have the final say and fired four straight 3-pointers ending the game with a 15 point lead, 65-50.

Clark Banzon (Clark) was the hero in the final game with his 24 points and six assists en route to the team's third straight victory.

Day 1 ended with both e-Gilas Pilipinas and Australia with identical 3-1 slates but with a superior point difference of 52, e-Gilas edged out the Australians for the top spot.

All three teams will face each other once more later today to determine the top 2 teams that will battle it out in the Finals.

All games are streamed via the FIBA Facebook and YouTube channels, as well as via Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas - SBP Facebook page.

ESPORTS FIBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Alaska's Cariaso blasts TNT consultant for 'insensitive act' after Galliguez accident
By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
Alaska coach Jeff Cariaso was “upset” with TNT Tropang Giga consultant Mark Dickel for asking for a flagrant foul...
Sports
fbfb
Gilas women’s cager Fajardo officially signs with US NCAA's Fairleigh Dickinson
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Fajardo, 17, helped steer the Gilas women Under-18 squad into a historic Top 8 finish in the FIBA 3x3 Under-18 World Cup in...
Sports
fbfb
Challenge to defend
By Joaquin M. Henson | November 15, 2020 - 12:00am
Is San Miguel Beer’s stranglehold on the PBA Philippine Cup trophy about to end? It’s been an incredible run for San Miguel, winning the last five championships and June Mar Fajardo lording it over the...
Sports
fbfb
Thirdy Ravena struggles vs Tokyo as San-En continues slump
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The 23-year-old's squad was sent to their third straight loss and slipped further down with a 2-12 record in the season.
Sports
fbfb
Johnson, Thomas join leaders at Augusta
12 hours ago
World No. 1 Dustin Johnson and third-ranked Justin Thomas shared the second-round clubhouse lead Friday at the Masters with...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
'Overachieving' Phoenix approaches semis vs TNT with optimism, says coach
By Luisa Morales | 48 minutes ago
Having considered their campaign as already "overachieving", first-time head coach Robinson is simply telling his team to...
Sports
fbfb
e-Gilas bucks slow start, tops Day 1 of FIBA eSports Open II
By Michelle Lojo | 1 hour ago
Though suffering a stunning loss to Australia, 53-70, in their first game of the day, the defending Southeast Asian champs...
Sports
fbfb
PVL eyes 2021 return via 'bubble'
By Luisa Morales | 20 hours ago
Recently having turned professional and now under the jurisdiction of the Games and Amusement Board, the PVL is expecting...
Sports
fbfb
Saso's rally fizzles out, misses cut
By Dante Navarro | 20 hours ago
The Fil-Japanese nearly pulled off a big escape coming off a one-over card in the day and five-over overall, running off three...
Sports
fbfb
Ayo still hopeful for UAAP coaching return
By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
If given a chance, former University of Santo Tomas coach Aldin Ayo wants to coach in the UAAP again.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with