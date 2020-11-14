NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Alaska's Cariaso blasts TNT consultant for 'insensitive act' after Galliguez accident
Aces guard Abel Galliguez is being stretchered off after plunging on to the floor head first during a defensive play.
PBA Images
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - November 14, 2020 - 8:04pm

CLARK – Alaska coach Jeff Cariaso was “upset” with TNT Tropang Giga consultant Mark Dickel for asking for a flagrant foul penalty 1 infraction on fallen Aces guard Abel Galliguez in the Tropang Giga’s 104-83 quarterfinals win in the 2020 Philippine Cup here.

With TNT holding a comfortable 86-69 lead in the 9:47 mark of the fourth period, Galliguez and TNT guard Ray Parks collided mid-air that resulted to hard fall for both players.

Galliguez, who plunged on to the floor head first, suffered a huge forehead wound and a neck brace was immediately put around him before being escorted out of the playing court on a stretcher.

In the center court following the regular foul assessment on Galliguez upon review, Cariaso was seen having some words with a TNT official — who turned out to be Dickel — before cooler heads separated them.

“Kausap ko si Dickel. Di ko na siya itatago. Siya yung kausap ko kasi kawawa naman yung bata. Nilabas na yung stretcher, alam natin na most likely pupuntang ospital, super laki yung gash, tapos naghahanap pa sya ng F1,” said Cariaso.

“Doon ako medyo naging upset. We all want to win but you win the right way, be a little bit sensitive to the players on the court. Doon lang ako nag-react kasi naghahanap pa sya ng F1.”

After a slight recovery, Galliguez was finally able to get up on a wheelchair as he was transported to the Medical City Clark for further examination.

There’s still no word on his diagnosis but Cariaso is praying for the best for his fallen soldier.

“We’re really worried about him. We’re praying for him,” he concluded.

