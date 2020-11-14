Christmas season at Quest

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY, Philippines – The countdown to Holidays in the bubble starts Nov. 19 with a Christmas tree lighting event at the hotel lobby to be led by Quest Plus Conference Center general manager Michael Gapin and PBA commissioner Willie Marcial.

The PBA teams will have participation in the event – via a recorded video of each singing Filipino Christmas songs.

* * *

Inside the bubble or in normal play, Blackwater’s Maurice Shaw vowed to come back bigger, bolder and stronger after a forgettable rookie stint here.

“I’m very, very disappointed. We had a lot of close games and I feel like if I was 100 percent, me being who I am, I could have helped a lot,” said the 6-foot- 9 Fil-Am slot man. “Unfortunately, this was not anybody expected from me, especially myself but I think I can come back bigger and stronger. Wait till you see me next year.”

* * *

Forced by Typhoon Ulysses to extend their stay here for one more day, delegations of the four ousted teams have finally left after spending 45 days in the bubble.

One player that opted to stay here a little longer is Kevin Alas.

The NLEX guard celebrated his 29th birthday yesterday with wife Selina Dagdag-Alas, a TV5 courtside reporter here.

Alas is extending his time in the bubble at least until this weekend.

For him, home is where his wife is