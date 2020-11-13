Gilas womenâ€™s cager Fajardo officially signs with US NCAA's Fairleigh Dickinson

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas women rising star Ella Fajardo has officially signed with US NCAA Division I school Fairleigh Dickinson.

This after she formally signed her papers on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) to the Northeast Conference team and is set to begin her career with the Knights next year.

Fajardo, 17, helped steer the Gilas women Under-18 squad into a historic Top 8 finish in the FIBA 3x3 Under-18 World Cup in Mongolia last year.

She also copped a bronze medal with teammates Camille Clarin, Angel Surada and Karl Ann Pingol in the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup in Malaysia.

A first-generation immigrant in the United States, Fajardo was born to Filipino parents with her mother with roots in Bacolod.

Fajardo will be coming from a successful high school stint as a standout from Gill St. Bernard in New Jersey.

She posted the norms of 13.35 points, 2.85 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.42 steals for St. Bernard last year.