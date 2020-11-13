NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Former NBA player Amir Johnson, vets join Sotto, Green in Team Ignite
Veterans led by former NBA player Amir Johnson (L) and Reggie Hearn will join Kai Sotto and Jalen Green in NBA G League Team Ignite
USA Today/NBAE
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 13, 2020 - 3:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — The young squad of Kai Sotto and Jalen Green in Team Ignite has had a huge boost of experience with the addition of seasoned veterans.

Announced by the NBA G League on Thursday (Friday, Manila time), Team Ignite will be joined by the likes of former NBA player Amir Johnson once the new G League season begins.

Johnson played a total of 870 games in the NBA and has played for four different teams in the NBA, most recently the Philadelphia 76ers until 2019.

Apart from Johnson, Bobby Brown who also played in the NBA from 2008 to 2010 before taking his talents overseas will also be joining Team Ignite.

Brown last played for a European squad called PAOK Thessaloniki.

NBA G League veteran Reggie Hearn will also reinforce the league's developmental team. He last played for the South Bay Lakers in the 2019-20 G League season.

Hearn was crowned USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year in 2018.

Fellow G League player Cody Demps, formerly with the Reno Bighorns and Stockton Kings, will also join Ignite.

Rounding up the veteran additions is Brandon Ashley who is fresh from a stint from the National Basketball League in New Zealand.

Ashley was named an All-Star in the NBA G League, then called the NBA D League, in 2016.

The whole of Team Ignite will be based in Walnut Creek, California for the 2020-21 NBA G League season.

