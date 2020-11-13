NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Rocketsâ€™ Westbrook requests trade on birthday
Russell Westbrook in his first game back at the Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City
Twitter/Houston Rockets
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 13, 2020 - 11:00am

MANILA, Philippines – Houston, we have a problem: Russell Westbrook wants out of the team.

The former NBA MVP celebrated his birthday on Thursday (Friday, Manila time), and the Houston Rockets greeted him.

But it remains to be seen if the Western Conference powerhouse will give him his wish — to be moved to another team.

First reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania, Westbrook expressed his desire to transfer teams for the second year in a row.

Westbrook reunited with former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate James Harden in Houston but fell short of the NBA Finals anew after falling to eventual NBA champions Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the postseason.

Meanwhile, Harden reportedly "remains committed" to Houston.

Per Charania, the Charlotte Hornets have emerged as a potential suitor for the All-Star guard.

Sports
