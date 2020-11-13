Rocketsâ€™ Westbrook requests trade on birthday

MANILA, Philippines – Houston, we have a problem: Russell Westbrook wants out of the team.

The former NBA MVP celebrated his birthday on Thursday (Friday, Manila time), and the Houston Rockets greeted him.

But it remains to be seen if the Western Conference powerhouse will give him his wish — to be moved to another team.

First reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania, Westbrook expressed his desire to transfer teams for the second year in a row.

Rockets’ Russell Westbrook wants out of Houston, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 12, 2020

Westbrook reunited with former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate James Harden in Houston but fell short of the NBA Finals anew after falling to eventual NBA champions Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the postseason.

Meanwhile, Harden reportedly "remains committed" to Houston.

Per Charania, the Charlotte Hornets have emerged as a potential suitor for the All-Star guard.