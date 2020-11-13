Top-seeded Ginebra wary of dangerous Rain or Shine

MANILA, Philippines – The Ginebra San Miguel are coming into the PBA playoffs as favorites, locking in the top seed, which comes with a twice-to-beat advantage.

But knowing the level of competition in Asia's premiere professional basketball league, head coach Tim Cone isn't taking anything lightly.

"When you're the No. 1 seed, everybody assumes you're gonna make it to the finals and that's not always the case," said Cone after their final eliminations game win over the TerraFirma Dyip.

Now that they are faced with the eight-seeded Rain or Shine Elasto Painters, the streaking Gin Kings will need to put their guard up.

In their eliminations matchup, the Elasto Painters actually topped Ginebra, 85-82 in overtime.

While they would surely look forward to a win-once situation and head to the semifinals after only one game against Rain or Shine, Cone knows it is not going to be an easy task.

"You've got to make sure the guys understand that, you know, it's a luxury to be No. 1 but it's still no guarantee," said Cone.

"You got to make sure you work through it," he added.

Ginebra's clash against the Rain or Shine is set at 6:45 p.m., the second of Friday's playoffs doubleheader.

Six-peat seeking San Miguel Beermen and the Meralco Bolts will figure in the first matchup of the day at 4 p.m.