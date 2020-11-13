NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Top-seeded Ginebra wary of dangerous Rain or Shine
Stanley Pringle (R) and the rest of the San Miguel Beermen are heading into the PBA playoffs with caution
PBA media bureau
Top-seeded Ginebra wary of dangerous Rain or Shine
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 13, 2020 - 10:19am

MANILA, Philippines – The Ginebra San Miguel are coming into the PBA playoffs as favorites, locking in the top seed, which comes with a twice-to-beat advantage.

But knowing the level of competition in Asia's premiere professional basketball league, head coach Tim Cone isn't taking anything lightly.

"When you're the No. 1 seed, everybody assumes you're gonna make it to the finals and that's not always the case," said Cone after their final eliminations game win over the TerraFirma Dyip.

Now that they are faced with the eight-seeded Rain or Shine Elasto Painters, the streaking Gin Kings will need to put their guard up.

In their eliminations matchup, the Elasto Painters actually topped Ginebra, 85-82 in overtime.

While they would surely look forward to a win-once situation and head to the semifinals after only one game against Rain or Shine, Cone knows it is not going to be an easy task.

"You've got to make sure the guys understand that, you know, it's a luxury to be No. 1 but it's still no guarantee," said Cone.

"You got to make sure you work through it," he added.

Ginebra's clash against the Rain or Shine is set at 6:45 p.m., the second of Friday's playoffs doubleheader.

Six-peat seeking San Miguel Beermen and the Meralco Bolts will figure in the first matchup of the day at 4 p.m.

BASKETBALL PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
It could’ve been historic
By Joaquin M. Henson | November 13, 2020 - 12:00am
Phoenix spoiled what would’ve been historic in the PBA’s 45-year annals.
Sports
fbfb
SMB's Fajardo distributes donations for 'Ulysses' victims
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
The six-time PBA MVP awardee, who was unable to join his squad in the PBA bubble in Clark City due to injury, extended a helping...
Sports
fbfb
Tiger in the hunt but Casey leads Masters with best major start
1 hour ago
Paul Casey seized the clubhouse lead in the darkness-halted opening round of the Masters at rain-softened Augusta National...
Sports
fbfb
PBA playoffs set for tip-off Friday
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The matchups for the PBA Philippine Cup playoffs are finalized as the eliminations concluded Wednesday at the PBA bubble in...
Sports
fbfb
Dionisio turns hot as Hotshots brace for quarterfinals
By Roy Luarca | 19 hours ago
Now that Dionisio has proven his worth, Victolero will find him useful in the quarterfinals where the Hotshots will be battling...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Messi denied as Argentina held by Paraguay in World Cup qualifying
33 minutes ago
Houston, we have a problem: Russell Westbrook wants out of the team.
Sports
fbfb
Rockets’ Westbrook requests trade on birthday
By Luisa Morales | 34 minutes ago
First reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania, Westbrook expressed his desire to transfer teams for the second year in a...
Sports
fbfb
Philippine booters hold fundraiser for 'Ulysses' victims
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
An initiative dubbed "PFL Cares", the country's premiere football league gathered items from some of its biggest stars to...
Sports
fbfb
Cayetano welcomes SEAG probe
By Delon Porcalla | 11 hours ago
Former Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano is ready to face any investigation with regard to alleged anomalies involving the country’s...
Sports
fbfb
PVL belles entering pro world
By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
The Premier Volleyball League is turning professional.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with