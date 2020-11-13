NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Perez tops in scoring; Standhardinger is Mr. D-D
CJ Perez
Fiba.com
Perez tops in scoring; Standhardinger is Mr. D-D
John Bryan Ulanday (The Philippine Star) - November 13, 2020 - 12:00am

Inside the bubble

MANILA, Philippines — Terrafirma’s CJ Perez, NorthPort’s Christian Standhardinger, and Phoenix’ Calvin Abueva shone bright in the PBA bubble as they emerged stats toppers at the end of the eliminations.

Perez, last year’s scoring champion, was on target again as he averaged 24.36 ahead of Phoenix’ Matthew Wright (22.82), TNT’s Ray Parks (20.1), Magnolia’s Paul Lee (19.91) and Standhardinger (19.9).

The 2019 Rookie of the Year awardee also ranked third in assists with 2.0 per outing behind the leading 2.27 of San Miguel’s Chris Ross and Magnolia’s Mark Barroca.

Standhardinger emerged with double-double numbers in his 10 appearances for the Batang Pier as he’s also good for a league-best 12 rebounds.

Abueva, who finally returned to action after serving 16 months in suspension and played six games, was No. 2 under the boards with 10.67.

Other top rebounders were SMB’s Arwind Santos (9.91), Phoenix’ Jason Perkins (9.45) and Ginebra’s Scottie Thompson (6.36).

“The Beast,” the Fuel Masters’ third leading scorer behind Wright and Perkins (19.09), was tops in terms of offensive boards with 3.83.

* * *

On a wet, cold Thursday here, Meralco coach Norman Black celebrated his 63rd birthday the bubble way, away from wife Benjie Davila for the first time in their married lives.

“It’s different. We normally spent our birthdays together. We made sure that no matter where we are, we try to get together,” said Black, who treated the Bolts to a simple dinner at Charly’s Bar.

Nonetheless, Black had great things to rejoice, with his son, Aaron, by his side, doing well as a PBA rookie, and the Bolts making the Philippine Cup playoffs for the first time since 2015.

It’s a double bubble celebration for Black.

CJ PEREZ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Dionisio turns hot as Hotshots brace for quarterfinals
By Roy Luarca | 8 hours ago
Now that Dionisio has proven his worth, Victolero will find him useful in the quarterfinals where the Hotshots will be battling...
Sports
fbfb
Belingon, Eustaquio eye pivotal wins in 'ONE: Inside the Matrix III'
By Joey Villar | 8 hours ago
Belingon will battle a dangerous knockout artist in John Lineker of Brazil in the main offering while Eustaquio will tackle...
Sports
fbfb
Ravena surge not enough for San-En NeoPhoenix, falls to Osaka
By Luisa Morales | 15 hours ago
Thirdy Ravena's best game for the San-En NeoPhoenix was not enough after they fell to Osaka Evessa, 84-85, in his first home...
Sports
fbfb
PBA playoffs set for tip-off Friday
By Luisa Morales | 14 hours ago
The matchups for the PBA Philippine Cup playoffs are finalized as the eliminations concluded Wednesday at the PBA bubble in...
Sports
fbfb
Why Manny still sells
By Joaquin M. Henson | November 12, 2020 - 12:00am
Boxing experts are heralding the dawn of a new Golden Age in the 147-pound welterweight division.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Top seeds eye quick work
By Olmin Leyba | 53 minutes ago
After grinding through the brutal preliminaries of the PBA bubble to get to where they are, quarterfinals top seed Barangay...
Sports
fbfb
Saso vaults to No. 26 in Olympic rankings
By Dante Navarro | 53 minutes ago
Yuka Saso will have all the impetus needed in pursuit of a third championship in the LPGA of Japan Tour a new-found confidence,...
Sports
fbfb
Cayetano welcomes SEAG probe
By Delon Porcalla | 53 minutes ago
Former Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano is ready to face any investigation with regard to alleged anomalies involving the country’s...
Sports
fbfb
PVL belles entering pro world
By Joey Villar | 53 minutes ago
The Premier Volleyball League is turning professional.
Sports
fbfb
It could’ve been historic
By Joaquin M. Henson | November 13, 2020 - 12:00am
Phoenix spoiled what would’ve been historic in the PBA’s 45-year annals.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with