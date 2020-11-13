Cayetano welcomes SEAG probe

MANILA, Philippines — Former Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano is ready to face any investigation with regard to alleged anomalies involving the country’s hosting of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, which opposition Sen. Risa Hontiveros wanted to investigate.

“All of these are just pure allegations. That’s why until now they could not come up with any credible evidence against us,” the Taguig-Pateros congressman told members of the media at the launch of the final report of the SEA Games Organizing Committee.

Cayetano, who served as chairman of the Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee, said the Games experience has united the Filipino people.

“Beyond the 30th SEA Games, it can serve as a shining inspiration for Filipino youth and sports can be a source of good values for our children not just for our athletes,” he said.