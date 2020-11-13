Phoenix spoiled what would’ve been historic in the PBA’s 45-year annals. Not that the Super LPG Fuel Masters should be blamed. Coach Topex Robinson just did his job in steering Phoenix to a 90-88 win over Rain or Shine to end the Philippine Cup eliminations at the Angeles University Foundation gym last Wednesday. That lifted the Fuel Masters to an 8-3 tie for first place with Barangay Ginebra but because of the quotient system, Phoenix settled for second spot.

A win by ROS would’ve created an unprecedented seven-way logjam for second with the Elasto Painters matching the 7-4 records of Phoenix, TNT, San Miguel Beer, Alaska, Meralco and Magnolia. Ginebra would’ve been solo No. 1. That’s a testament to the PBA’s growing parity, considering Ginebra would’ve been just a win ahead of the seven teams. Additionally, NLEX wound up only a win shy of forcing a playoff for eighth in the final standings.

As it turned out, there was a five-way deadlock for third as TNT, SMB, Meralco, Alaska and Magnolia finished 7-4. ROS clinched the last playoff ticket at 6-5. Since the rules require a playoff only for eighth, any other tie was settled by the quotient system. In terms of plus and minus factors, the rankings were No. 3 TNT +27, No. 4 SMB +8, No. 5 Meralco -3, No. 6 Alaska -15 and No. 7 Magnolia -17. The top four placers earned a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals which begin today with No. 1 Ginebra facing No. 8 ROS and No. 4 SMB battling No. 5 Meralco. Tomorrow’s pairings pit No. 2 Phoenix meeting No. 7 Magnolia and No. 3 TNT tangling with No. 6 Alaska.

If ROS beat Phoenix by four last Wednesday, the standings would’ve been No. 2 TNT +40, No. 3 Phoenix -1, No. 4 ROS -2, No. 5 SMB -3, No. 6 Alaska -6, No. 7 Meralco -14 and No. 8 Magnolia -16. So the Painters’ loss proved extremely costly as they plummeted from what could’ve been No. 4 with a twice-to-beat advantage to No. 8 with a twice-to-win disadvantage. SMB would’ve also lost its twice-to-beat advantage. An ROS win by four would’ve arranged these pairings in the quarterfinals – Ginebra vs Magnolia, TNT vs Meralco, Phoenix vs Alaska and ROS vs SMB. It could’ve been a Manila Clasico matchup at the onset of the playoffs. Actually, ROS blew a golden chance to defeat Phoenix as the Painters led most of the way and were on top by 14 in the fourth quarter. But the Fuel Masters buckled down to business down the stretch with Jason Perkins, Calvin Abueva and Matthew Wright playing the entire last 12 minutes.

Every quarterfinal series has the makings of a humdinger. ROS is No. 1 in defense (80.7) and Ginebra, No. 2 (87.4). Ginebra is No. 1 in field goal percentage (45.5) while ROS is No. 1 in lowest field goal percentage allowed (38.6). Ginebra is No. 2 in assists (24.7) while ROS is last (15.7). In the elims, ROS trimmed Ginebra, 85-82, in OT. SMB defeated Meralco, 89-82 in the elims and is on a two-game win streak. The Bolts are also on a two-game win streak and they’ve won four of their last five. Meralco is No. 1 in least rebounds allowed (43.2) and least assists allowed (16.4). TNT downed Alaska, 100-95, in the elims but the Aces were still without Maverick Ahanmisi who’s now in harness. Alaska has won four of its last five while TNT has lost three of its last four. TNT is No. 1 in rebounding (51.7), second chance points (19.8), steals (9.3) and two-point field goal percentage (54.1) while Alaska is No. 1 in three-point field goal percentage (36.7) and second chance points allowed (11.4) and No. 2 in lowest rebounds allowed (43.5). Phoenix thumped Magnolia, 91-84, in the elims but the Hotshots are the league’s hottest team with six wins in a row. The Fuel Masters aren’t far behind with four straight victories. Phoenix is No. 1 in assists (25.3) and No. 2 in offense (100.5) while Magnolia is No. 1 in turnover points (20.7) and No. 2 in steals (8.8). If you think the quarterfinals will be exciting, brace yourselves for the semifinals and finals.