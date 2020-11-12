NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Belingon, Eustaquio eye pivotal wins in 'ONE: Inside the Matrix III'
Former ONE World Champions Kevin Belingon (L) and Geje Eustaquio will vie for wins in ONE: Inside the Matrix III on Friday
ONE Championship
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - November 12, 2020 - 4:31pm

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos Kevin Belingon and Geje Eustaquio seek to position themselves back in title contention as they tackle separate foes in ONE: Inside the Matrix III in Singapore on Friday night.

Belingon will battle a dangerous knockout artist in John Lineker of Brazil in the main offering while Eustaquio will tackle Song Min Jong of South Korea in a 64-kg catch weight bout, both eyeing nothing less than a win that they hope would push them closer to a title crack.

Belingon is the No. 1 contender in bantamweight but would need to win a couple of big fights including this one for him to forge a fifth showdown with reigning titlie-holder Bibiano Fernandes of Brazil.

It is the same case with Eustaquio, who is setting his sights for a fourth duel with flyweight king Adriano Moraes also of Brazil.

“I think this performance is very important for me, because I want to show fans that I still exist,” said Eustaquio. “Maybe they forgot. I’m here to remind them of the kind of fighter that I am. I’m excited to be back in my office.”

ONE: Inside the Matrix III is previously recorded and will only be aired on air at 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Another Filipino seeing action is Lito Adiwang, who clashes with Japan’s Hiroba Minowa in a strawweight encounter.

MMA ONE CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM LAKAY
