Rising MMA star Adiwang inspired by ailing mother

MANILA, Philippines — Team Lakay's latest star Lito Adiwang will aim to continue his rise through the ranks of ONE Championship this Friday in ONE: Inside the Matrix III.

But just as focused as he is on the task at hand, Adiwang keeps his thoughts to his family from Benguet, particularly his mother.

In an emotional video released by ONE Championship, Adiwang revealed another important battle he and his family are facing — his mother Leticia's battle against terminal illness.

The 27-year-old fighter shared that he is keeping thoughts of his mother close to his heart as his return to the ONE Circle against Japan's Hiroba Minowa.

"The fight is very special for me. I want to win for my family, especially my mom," said the strawweight contender.

"My mother has had a big impact on my life. She is the reason I am who I am today," he added.

The fighter's mother had survived multiple strokes over the past few years but has recently developed for the worse.

Ahead of one of his biggest fights in his ONE Championship career, he hopes he can give his mother, and the rest of the country a good show.

"Everytime I step into the Circle, I want to give fans a show they want to watch," he said.

Adiwang's clash wth Minowa tips off a pre-recorded event in Singapore scheduled for broadcast on Friday. The event is headlined by Adiwang's stablemate Kevin Belingon going up against John Lineker of Brazil.

Another Team Lakay fighter in Geje Eustaquio will also see action in the event, going up against South Korea's Song Min Jong.