NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Rising MMA star Adiwang inspired by ailing mother
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 12, 2020 - 2:02pm

MANILA, Philippines — Team Lakay's latest star Lito Adiwang will aim to continue his rise through the ranks of ONE Championship this Friday in ONE: Inside the Matrix III.

But just as focused as he is on the task at hand, Adiwang keeps his thoughts to his family from Benguet, particularly his mother.

In an emotional video released by ONE Championship, Adiwang revealed another important battle he and his family are facing — his mother Leticia's battle against terminal illness.

The 27-year-old fighter shared that he is keeping thoughts of his mother close to his heart as his return to the ONE Circle against Japan's Hiroba Minowa.

"The fight is very special for me. I want to win for my family, especially my mom," said the strawweight contender.

"My mother has had a big impact on my life. She is the reason I am who I am today," he added.

The fighter's mother had survived multiple strokes over the past few years but has recently developed for the worse.

Ahead of one of his biggest fights in his ONE Championship career, he hopes he can give his mother, and the rest of the country a good show.

"Everytime I step into the Circle, I want to give fans a show they want to watch," he said.

Adiwang's clash wth Minowa tips off a pre-recorded event in Singapore scheduled for broadcast on Friday. The event is headlined by Adiwang's stablemate Kevin Belingon going up against John Lineker of Brazil.

Another Team Lakay fighter in Geje Eustaquio will also see action in the event, going up against South Korea's Song Min Jong.

MMA ONE CHAMPIONSHIP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Why Manny still sells
By Joaquin M. Henson | November 12, 2020 - 12:00am
Boxing experts are heralding the dawn of a new Golden Age in the 147-pound welterweight division.
Sports
fbfb
Ravena surge not enough for San-En NeoPhoenix, falls to Osaka
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Thirdy Ravena's best game for the San-En NeoPhoenix was not enough after they fell to Osaka Evessa, 84-85, in his first home...
Sports
fbfb
PVL to turn pro
By Joey Villar | 5 hours ago
The league’s pro status will be made official when it holds an online press conference at 6 p.m. Friday with the Games...
Sports
fbfb
Halfway across the world, Kai Sotto concerned for countrymen over 'Ulysses' pounding
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
The 7'2" basketball star posted a message of prayer and hope on his official Instagram accounts on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila...
Sports
fbfb
The PBA’s ‘Ageless’ wonder
By John Bryan Ulanday | November 12, 2020 - 12:00am
The writing’s on the wall but evergreen Asi Taulava’s retirement may not happen inside the bubble just yet.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Saso vaults to No. 26 in Olympic race, eyes duel vs Jie
By Dante Navarro | 3 hours ago
Saso, who has long expressed her desire to deliver the Philippines its first Olympic gold, moved to No. 26 in the latest Reallocation...
Sports
fbfb
PBA playoffs set for tip-off Friday
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
The matchups for the PBA Philippine Cup playoffs are finalized as the eliminations concluded Wednesday at the PBA bubble in...
Sports
fbfb
Fil-Am Remy Martin named to AP preseason All-America Team
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Martin, who plays for Pac-12 Conference school Arizona State, was born to a Filipino mother and has dual Filipino-American...
Sports
fbfb
Saso eyes Y100 million in earnings, third crown
By Dante Navarro | 15 hours ago
Finally getting untracked, Yuka Saso looms large again in the Itoen Ladies golf tournament beginning tomorrow in Chiba, aiming...
Sports
fbfb
Hotshots, bolts miss top four
By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Magnolia and Meralco primed up for their coming stints in the PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinals against twice-to-beat rivals...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with