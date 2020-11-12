NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Fil-Am Remy Martin named to AP preseason All-America Team
FILE – Remy Martin of the Arizona State Sun Devils during the second half of the NCAAB game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Desert Financial Arena on December 14, 2019 in Tempe, Arizona.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images/AFP
Fil-Am Remy Martin named to AP preseason All-America Team
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 12, 2020 - 9:56am

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American Remy Martin has been named to the Associated Press' 2020-21 preseason All-America team.

Martin, who plays for Pac-12 Conference school Arizona State, was born to a Filipino mother and has dual Filipino-American citizenship.

Martin tied with Gonzaga University senior Corey Kispert for the final spot in the prestigious team.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

America’s Point Guard. Remy Martin named 2020 AP Preseason All-American ????????

A post shared by Sun Devil Men's Basketball (@sundevilhoops) on

They are joined by Luka Graza of Iowa, Jared Butler of Baylor, Illionois junior Ayo Dosunmu and freshman Cade Cunningham from Oklahoma State.

The choices for the All-America team were based on votes from a panel of 64 media personnel across the United States.

Martin had initially declared for the 2020 NBA draft to test the waters but later withdrew.

He is set to play his final year with the Sun Devils this upcoming NCAA season that tips off November 25 in the US.

Martin is a former Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year. He averaged 19.5 points, four assists and 3.2 rebounds in his junior year in Ariona State.

BASKETBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Why Manny still sells
By Joaquin M. Henson | November 12, 2020 - 12:00am
Boxing experts are heralding the dawn of a new Golden Age in the 147-pound welterweight division.
Sports
fbfb
Go backs call to probe sports complex deal
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | November 12, 2020 - 12:00am
Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go said the truth on the allegation on the construction of sports facilities in the New Clark City by the Bases Conversion and Development Authority should come out.
Sports
fbfb
The PBA’s ‘Ageless’ wonder
By John Bryan Ulanday | November 12, 2020 - 12:00am
The writing’s on the wall but evergreen Asi Taulava’s retirement may not happen inside the bubble just yet.
Sports
fbfb
Clark life fine with Ahanmisi
By Joaquin Henson | November 12, 2020 - 12:00am
Alaska’s Maverick Ahanmisi was the last player to check in at the Quest Hotel and missed the Aces first three games in the PBA Philippine Cup but now that he’s settled in, the former University of Minnesota...
Sports
fbfb
SEAG Final Report unveiled amid controversy
By Joey Villar | November 12, 2020 - 12:00am
The Philippines 2019 Southeast Asian Games Final Report book was unveiled yesterday at the Kalayaan Hall of the SM Aura in Taguig City, with the financial report expected to follow in a week or two.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
PBA playoffs set for tip-off Friday
By Luisa Morales | 22 minutes ago
The matchups for the PBA Philippine Cup playoffs are finalized as the eliminations concluded Wednesday at the PBA bubble in...
Sports
fbfb
PVL to turn pro
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The league’s pro status will be made official when it holds an online press conference at 6 p.m. Friday with the Games...
Sports
fbfb
Ravena surge not enough for San-En NeoPhoenix, falls to Osaka
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Thirdy Ravena's best game for the San-En NeoPhoenix was not enough after they fell to Osaka Evessa, 84-85, in his first home...
Sports
fbfb
Saso eyes Y100 million in earnings, third crown
By Dante Navarro | 11 hours ago
Finally getting untracked, Yuka Saso looms large again in the Itoen Ladies golf tournament beginning tomorrow in Chiba, aiming...
Sports
fbfb
Hotshots, bolts miss top four
By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Magnolia and Meralco primed up for their coming stints in the PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinals against twice-to-beat rivals...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with