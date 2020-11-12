Fil-Am Remy Martin named to AP preseason All-America Team

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American Remy Martin has been named to the Associated Press' 2020-21 preseason All-America team.

Martin, who plays for Pac-12 Conference school Arizona State, was born to a Filipino mother and has dual Filipino-American citizenship.

Martin tied with Gonzaga University senior Corey Kispert for the final spot in the prestigious team.

They are joined by Luka Graza of Iowa, Jared Butler of Baylor, Illionois junior Ayo Dosunmu and freshman Cade Cunningham from Oklahoma State.

The choices for the All-America team were based on votes from a panel of 64 media personnel across the United States.

Martin had initially declared for the 2020 NBA draft to test the waters but later withdrew.

He is set to play his final year with the Sun Devils this upcoming NCAA season that tips off November 25 in the US.

Martin is a former Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year. He averaged 19.5 points, four assists and 3.2 rebounds in his junior year in Ariona State.