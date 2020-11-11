NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
PBA bubble remains COVID-19-free after latest testing
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - November 11, 2020 - 6:57pm

CLARK – Delegates of the 350-strong PBA entourage yielded negative results from their fourth cycle of mandatory swab testing as part of the safety protocols by the league, Clark Development Corporation, Inter-Agency Task Force and Department of Health.

Included in the testing were the four eliminated teams (NLEX, Northport, Blackwater, Terrafirma) for safety and clearance upon their homecoming to respective families.

The Road Warriors (5-6), Blackwater (2-9), Batang Pier (1-10) and Dyip (1-10) failed to make it to the playoffs that will start tomorrow. 

Northport is scheduled to leave the bubble today while the three other teams are set for tomorrow. 

The bubble has remained intact with only eight teams left in the running for the bubble finale next month.

