Taulava still uncertain on retirement as NLEX ends PBA bubble stint

CLARK – The writing is already on the wall but evergreen Asi Taulava’s retirement may not happen inside the bubble just yet pending official discussion with coach Yeng Guiao and NLEX team management.

“I don’t know (yet). I don’t want to make that announcement yet but I think it is best that I sit down with coach Yeng and the management (first). I’ll let you know if I’m gonna hang up those sneakers already,” said the 47-year-old veteran, who entered the league in 1999.

The “Ageless” Taulava is the first player in Philippine basketball history to play in four different decades highlighted by PBA championship, MVP, Finals MVP, Mythical, All-Defense and All-Star citations.

And if that’s it for his 21-year career, he had himself a fitting swan song in the historic bubble with 11 points, four rebounds and three blocks.

Amid all uncertainties though, Taulava is here to stay whether as a player for one last hurrah next year or a member of the coaching staff moving forward.

“Either is a win-win situation for me. I enjoyed the game and the journey continues after this,” smiled Taulava, also a member of the 40 PBA Greatest Players.