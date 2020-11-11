National athletes, coaches from team sports to also get full salary

MANILA, Philippines – National athletes and coaches from team sports, not just individual events, will also receive what they used to get thanks to the P180 million budget allotted from Republic Act No. 11484 or the Bayanihan Act 2.

Philippine Sports Commission chairman William Ramirez on Wednesday said 199 athletes and 39 coaches belonging to team disciplines would get their full month salary until next month after it was slashed to half last July.

These events are water polo, baseball, dragon boat, handball, ice hockey, softball, underwater hockey and volleyball.

It also includes a retroactive two-month worth of stipend plus P5,000 pandemic assistance.

“A community coming together really makes a whole lot of difference,” said Ramirez, who cited Philippine Olympic Committee president and Tagaytay City Congressman Abraham Tolentino as being instrumental in getting things done in favor of the national team.

Unlike individual sports that are regularly given salary the whole year round, team sports are limited to just a few months before and after a major international competition like the Asian Games or the Southeast Asian Games because of the considerable budget it entails.

But because of the country’s SEAG success in December last year when the Filipinos won the overall crown, the PSC board decided to reward the whole team by extending it until July and eventually, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, by the end of the year.

The necessary administration to effect the remittance is now being done and will be be released by the first week of December.