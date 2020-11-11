PFL champs United City FC sweep individual awards

MANILA, Philippines – United City FC are the undisputed kings of the Philippines Football League's fourth season.

This after not only clinching their fourth overall title, the first as United City, but also scooping up all individual awards in the country's top football tournament.

Formerly known as Ceres-Negros FC, carryover players Stephan Schrock and Bienvenido Maranon took home the Golden Ball and the Golden Boot awards, respectively.

Serving as skipper for the overpowering UCFC squad, Schrock copped MVP honors in leading his squad to a successful stint in the PFL's shortened season.

For his part, Maranon, who is also the AFC Cup's leading scorer, netted seven goals in the season to snag the Golden Boot.

Goalkeeper Anthony Pinthus, who is on loan from the Azkals Development Team, was the recipient of the Golden Glove Award with only one goal conceded with him between the posts.

United City clinched the PFL title with a match to go, and while a loss at the hands of Kaya FC stained their record, the booters still had an impressive season with 12 points to their name with four wins.

UCFC netted a total of 25 goals in their five outings while only conceding three for a goal difference of 22 in their dominating return to the PFL.