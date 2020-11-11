NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Magsayo relishes opportunity to train with Freddie Roach
Mark Magsayo (R) with Freddie Roach in January
Facebook/Freddie Roach Official
Magsayo relishes opportunity to train with Freddie Roach
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - November 11, 2020 - 1:39pm

MANILA, Philippines — After defeating Rigoberto Hermosillo via split decision last October 3, Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo reflected on his win where noted trainer Freddie Roach was in his corner at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA.

“Malaki ang pasasalamat ko sa Wild Card Gym,” said Magsayo in an interview with Philstar.com from Los Angeles. “Malaking opportunity ito nabigay sa akin ni Sir Manny Pacquiao at Sir Sean Gibbons.”

“I learned a lot from Coach Freddie,” added the 25-year old Tagbilaran, Bohol native. “Inayos niya ang fighting style ko. Sabi niya, ‘huwag masyadong wild’ at inayos niya depensa ko. Malaking bagay ito kasi dati hindi ako masyado ma-depensa. Dahil diyan, minsan off yung timing ko. Ang bilin ni coach Freddie is to fight smart at hindi basta basta tira lang ng tira.”

Magsayo outpointed Hermosillo in the 10-round fight that ended in a split decision. 

Clarified Roach, “Mark throws mean punches but we need him to work on his combinations, power, and fighting smart.”

Magsayo’s newfound focus and technique saw him notch his 21st win in as many bouts. He also waxed ecstatic about the opportunity to train under the auspices of Roach and in the fabled boxing gym. 

Aside from Pacquiao, other world champions who have trained under Roach include Oscar dela Hoya, Miguel Cotto, Julio Cesar Chavez, Mike Tyson and Virgil Hill to name but a few.

Magsayo said he is continuing to apply everything he has learned and absorbed from Roach.

“Sa ngayon patuloy ko ina-apply yung learnings ko. At maganda mag-train ditto kasi iba’t ibang fighters ang nandito,” he added.

There is no word yet on the date of Magsayo's ring return and the boxer's next opponent.

BOXING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ginebra untouchable at no. 1
By Joaquin Henson | November 11, 2020 - 12:00am
There’s a chance that two teams will end the PBA Philippine Cup bubble eliminations with identical 8-3 records, tying for first place.
Sports
fbfb
Thirdy Ravena makes debut for home fans in Japan B. League
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
In his third game with the San-En NeoPhoenix, the three-time UAAP champion will have the chance to strut his stuff in front...
Sports
fbfb
Team Lakay's Lito Adiwang inching closer to ONE title shot
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Though having only been officially on the promotion's roster for a little over a year now, the fighter out of Baguio-based...
Sports
fbfb
10-year-old chess boy wonder wants to represent Philippines on world stage
By Joey Villar | 2 days ago
Buto, whose had already won several age group tournaments including those in China and Malaysia, will need to replicate the...
Sports
fbfb
COVID-19 vaccine ‘positive’ news for sports
November 11, 2020 - 12:00am
Sportsman Philip Ella Juico welcomed the news that pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has developed a vaccine that is more than 90 percent effective in preventing COVID-19.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Magsayo relishes opportunity to train with Freddie Roach
By Rick Olivares | 20 minutes ago
Magsayo’s newfound focus and technique saw him notch his 21st win in as many bouts. He also waxed ecstatic about the...
Sports
fbfb
NBA approves 2020-21 season deal
33 minutes ago
The NBA's board of governors formally approved a deal for a shortened 2020-2021 season on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time),...
Sports
fbfb
Tokyo Olympics organizers hail vaccine news as 'relief'
23 hours ago
Tokyo Olympics organizers said news of a coronavirus vaccine was a "relief" on Tuesday but insisted their bio-security planning...
Sports
fbfb
Tabuena, fellow pros ready for PGT restart
By Dante Navarro | 23 hours ago
Miguel Tabuena believes his fellow pros are ready more than thrilled over the Philippine Golf Tour restart notwithstanding...
Sports
fbfb
No plan to go pro for Superliga
By Joey Villar | 23 hours ago
The Philippine Superliga is not going to turn professional anytime soon.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with