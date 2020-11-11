Magsayo relishes opportunity to train with Freddie Roach

MANILA, Philippines — After defeating Rigoberto Hermosillo via split decision last October 3, Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo reflected on his win where noted trainer Freddie Roach was in his corner at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA.

“Malaki ang pasasalamat ko sa Wild Card Gym,” said Magsayo in an interview with Philstar.com from Los Angeles. “Malaking opportunity ito nabigay sa akin ni Sir Manny Pacquiao at Sir Sean Gibbons.”

“I learned a lot from Coach Freddie,” added the 25-year old Tagbilaran, Bohol native. “Inayos niya ang fighting style ko. Sabi niya, ‘huwag masyadong wild’ at inayos niya depensa ko. Malaking bagay ito kasi dati hindi ako masyado ma-depensa. Dahil diyan, minsan off yung timing ko. Ang bilin ni coach Freddie is to fight smart at hindi basta basta tira lang ng tira.”

Magsayo outpointed Hermosillo in the 10-round fight that ended in a split decision.

Clarified Roach, “Mark throws mean punches but we need him to work on his combinations, power, and fighting smart.”

Magsayo’s newfound focus and technique saw him notch his 21st win in as many bouts. He also waxed ecstatic about the opportunity to train under the auspices of Roach and in the fabled boxing gym.

Aside from Pacquiao, other world champions who have trained under Roach include Oscar dela Hoya, Miguel Cotto, Julio Cesar Chavez, Mike Tyson and Virgil Hill to name but a few.

Magsayo said he is continuing to apply everything he has learned and absorbed from Roach.

“Sa ngayon patuloy ko ina-apply yung learnings ko. At maganda mag-train ditto kasi iba’t ibang fighters ang nandito,” he added.

There is no word yet on the date of Magsayo's ring return and the boxer's next opponent.