Thirdy Ravena makes debut for home fans in Japan B. League
Thirdy Ravena goes up for a dunk in his debut game with San-En NeoPhoenix against the Shimane Susanoo Magic
Japan B. League
Thirdy Ravena makes debut for home fans in Japan B. League
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 11, 2020 - 10:26am

MANILA, Philippines — Thirdy Ravena will be having his first taste of homecourt advantage in the Japan B. League on Wednesday at the Toyohashi City General Gymnasium.

In his third game with the San-En NeoPhoenix, the three-time UAAP champion will have the chance to strut his stuff in front of home fans against Osaka Evessa.

Coming off of two impressive outings with NeoPhoenix, which resulted in a win and a narrow loss against Shimane Susanoo Magic, Ravena hopes to continue to make impact in his professional stint.

Ravena will face off with a former PBA import in Ira Brown as he suits up for Osaka. Brown played two games in the PBA back in 2011 as reinforcement for San Miguel Beer in the Commissioner's Cup.

The former Ateneo star and the rest of San-En will attempt to take their third win of the season against the 4-8 Osaka.

Osaka is currently 13th in the B. League standings while San-En NeoPhoenix stands at the 18th spot with a 2-10 slate.

Ravena's first home game with the Japanese club will tip off at 6:05 p.m., Manila time, and will be available to watch for Filipino fans at the Japan B. League's YouTube and Facebook channels.

