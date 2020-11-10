NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Tabuena, fellow pros ready for PGT restart
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - November 10, 2020 - 2:27pm

MANILA, Philippines – Miguel Tabuena believes his fellow pros are ready more than thrilled over the Philippine Golf Tour restart notwithstanding the long layoff due to COVID-19 pandemic that has kept them out of competitive play the last eight months.

In fact, the two-time Philippine Open champion expects no less than a spirited chase for top honors when the first of two PGT tournaments in new normal times is fired off November 17 at Riviera’s Couples course in Silang, Cavite.

“It’s been a long eight months of no tournaments. We have all tried our best to stay in shape and make sure we are tournament-ready. I hope the work that I have put pays off,” said Tabuena. “I’m looking forward to competing and seeing the other guys. I’m sure everyone wants to get a few games before the end of the year.”

Multi-titled Tony Lascuña, for one, is raring to get going, keeping himself busy during the Tour break and pushing himself by teaching at Manila Southwoods together with Rey Pagunsan, while some stayed in game shape by being creative while self-isolating, 
The Games and Amusements Board and the Inter-Agency Task Force (IAFT) have given the organizing Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc, the go-signal to resume operations after the PGTI cut short its Q-School mid-March due to Covid-19 outbreak.

The other PGT tournament, sponsored by ICTSI, will be held December 8-11 at the Langer’s course, also at Riviera, with the two tournaments, to be held under strict health and safety guidelines, also featuring the Ladies PGT. For details, visit www.pgt.ph.

“I know the PGTI is doing its best and taking all the necessary measures to make sure the players and everyone involved are safe,” said Tabuena. “And it’s up to us to follow those protocols and make it a successful bubble.”

“I think all the players, men and ladies, just want to get a few tournaments in before the holidays. It has been a tough year for everyone and this will be a good way to sort of end the year on a higher note for us golfers,” said the

The 26-year-old Tabuena lorded it over the PGT field in 2015 before moving overseas to campaign, rejoining the local circuit in between breaks. He has committed to play in the two bubble tournaments marking the resumption of the local circuit with the same resolve that has anchored his 11 victories since he broke into the pro ranks in 2011.

“My goal is always to win,” he said. “Many times I have come up short but that’s always the goal (win). I know I’ve prepared well and been responsible with my body and game despite the long break, so I know I’m in good condition.”

But he expects to encounter tough opposition, saying that “we are all raring to play and hungry to win.”

“I hope to play well and I’m praying for a good bubble experience for all of us,” said Tabuena.

