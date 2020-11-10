Saso moves to No. 57 in world women's golf rankings

NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - November 10, 2020 - 2:12pm

MANILA, Philippines – Rookie Yuka Saso continued her steady rise in the world rankings, gaining 16 spots to move to No. 57 with 1.96 average points out of a total of 68.53 points over 21 tournaments.

Her strong runner-up finish to Korean Shin Jie in last Sunday’s Toto Japan Classic, Japan LPGA’s third major championship, in Ibaraki where she closed out with a stirring bogey-free 63, anchored the 19-year-old Fil-Japanese shotmaker’s latest jump.

Having recovered her rhythm and form and regained her confidence, Saso hopes to match or better her latest exploit in the last three tournaments of the JLPGA season in an attempt to nail a third career victory and gain more in the world rankings before the year ends.

The 2018 Asian Games double gold medalist has also reclaimed the top spot in the Player of the Year derby while firming up her hold of the money list lead, moving closer to completing a dominant record run by a rookie in the region’s premier ladies circuit.

Meanwhile, with the LPGA Tour on a three-week break, Bianca Pagdanganan stayed at No. 152 in the world with 0.76 average points out of 26.72 total points from seven tournaments.

The Pinay duo, whose respective campaigns are backed by ICTSI, likewise kept their No. 30 (Saso) and No. 40 (Pagdanganan) positions in the Olympic rankings. If they run true to form, Saso and Pagdanganan would make a formidable pair for the Philippines in the Tokyo Games moved to July 23-Aug. 8, 2021 due to the global health crisis.

Koreans Jin Young Ko and Sei Young Kim and American Nelly Korda also kept their 1-2-3 spots in the world rankings.

In a recent interview, Saso said she’s aiming for No. 1 and at the same time deliver the first Olympic gold for the Philippines. But while reaching the world top ranking would entail so much hard work, including earning a berth in the LPGA Tour, a crack at the Olympic gold could be a more rational target for Saso.

Her latest world ranking could be the highest for a Filipina golfer although Jennifer Rosales could've posted a higher placing being a two-time LPGA winner in 2004 and 2005. The official world women's ranking, however, was only introduced in 2006.

