Offsite voting mulled for Philippine Olympic body polls
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - November 9, 2020 - 3:18pm

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine Olympic Committee members may be able choose to cast their vote via onsite, online or snail mail.

The possibility was broached after Monday’s online consultation meeting conducted by the three-man elections committee chaired by Atty. Teodoro Kalaw IV with top officials of the National Sports Associations. The other members of the group are former International Olympic Committee representative Frank Elizalde and University of the Philippines president Danilo Concepcion.

“The default setting is still onsite voting,” said Kalaw. “We would tackle the possibility of allowing voting via sealed ballots and we haven’t ruled out online voting if we can find the practical way that no one will question it.

“We’ll seriously consider it and look at all the options,” he added.

The voting via courier or online was brought up due to 2016 Rio silver medalist Hidilyn Diaz not being able to leave Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, where she has been stranded and training since March, and go back to the country due to travel restrictions just to cast her vote.

Diaz is one of three non-NSA voters who have that special power of suffrage with the other two one being fellow athletes representative, Olympian swimmer Jhessie Lacuna, and IOC representative Mikee Cojuangco-Jaworski.

The alternative forms of voting were also raised because a lot of those voting are senior citizens.

If it will be onsite polling, voters must undergo strict protocols including undergoing antigen testing.

“There will be swab tests, that will happen on site. We’re going to make sure contact is to a minimal,” said Kalaw.

The POC polling is set on November 27 at the East Ocean Palace in Pasay City, assuming if it will be onsite.

If not, online and voting by mail are not bad options considering the new normal brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

