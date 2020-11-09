NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Rookie Saso poised for JLPGA record romp
Yuka Saso
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - November 9, 2020 - 12:14pm

MANILA, Philippines – Back in the groove, Yuka Saso is back on top of the Player of the Year derby and as runaway leader in the money race, the Fil-Japanese is on clear track for a sweep of top honors in the LPGA of Japan Tour.

No rookie has ever been so dominant as the 19-year-old Saso, who also lords it over the elite field in various categories, moving her closer to essaying a record romp with three more tournaments left in the pandemic-shortened JLPGA season.

“I’m just on my first year, so everything is a learning process,” said Saso, who regained the POTY lead from local ace Sakura Koiwai with 928.85 points following her strong runner-up finish in last Sunday’s Toto Japan Classic won by Korean Shin Jie and where Koiwai finished tied for 18th.

With her latest Y14,637,920 (P6.8 million) earnings, Saso also pulled away in the fight for the money list honors with Y82,753 (P38.6 million), Y24 million ahead of Koiwai, who has Y58,862,542 in winnings.

“There are three more tournaments left in the season and I look forward to facing more challenges,” she added.

Saso is also tops in average stroke (69.9), top 10 finishes (6), number of birdies (137), average number of birdies (11), number of eagles (6), par-5 average score (4.69) and final round average score (68.6).

The ICTSI-backed ace actually teetered on the brink of blowing it all following a string of so-so finishes after stunning the field, made up of JLPGA’s finest, with an early surge spiked by back-to-back birdies at NEC Karuizawa and Nitori Ladies last August.

But her game took a dip from there, losing grip of the Mercedes ranking (POTY) lead, her joint eighth place effort in Tokai Classic last September proving her best in six tournaments in a skid that led to a first missed cut stint in the Mitsubishi Electric Ladies in Saitama two weeks ago.

That setback, however, only served as motivation as Saso put up that fiery finish in Toto Classic that shoved her past Koiwai in the overall race while firming up her hold of the money race lead.

“I thought there was about 20% chance of winning,” recalled Saso after forcing a tie at 16-under with a closing three-birdie string for a solid 63 and a 200 total. “But Shin is strong. It’s almost impossible.”

The veteran Korean did prove strong, finishing with an eagle-birdie feat to win by three.

While Jie, who boasts of 68 career victories, including 26 in the JLPGA, 21 in the Korean Tour and 11 in the LPGA Tour, will be the marked player in this week’s Y100 million Itoen Ladies tournament in Chiba, the power-hitting Saso is confident of sustaining her second wind, not only to fuel her drive for a third victory but also emerge as the dominant figure in the region’s premier ladies circuit in her maiden season.

