LeBron James pokes fun at Biden win over Trump with own meme

MANILA, Philippines — After days of uncertainty and back-and-forth elections, incumbent US President Donald Trump has been "blocked" by Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

Or at least that's how Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James would have interpreted the seesaw electoral campaign if it was a basketball play.

In the aftermath of the election's results, James posted a graphic portraying himself blocking the shot of Andre Iguodala, during the 2016 Game 7 NBA Finals matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors — with a presidential twist.

This time, the figures had the faces of the two presidential candidates plastered on them, forming a meme showing the Democratic challenger "blocking" the shot of the Republican president.

James let the image speak for itself.

The meme was a reference to "The Block," perhaps one of James' most iconic defensive plays and among the King's most clutch moments as an athlete.

With less than two minutes remaining and both teams tied at 3-3 in the championship series, James, a Cleveland Cavalier at the time, chased down Warriors' forward Andre Iguodala and blocked his layup attempt, ensuring the game remained tied in its dying minutes.

"Iguodala to Curry, back to Iguodala, up for the layup! Oh! Blocked by James! LeBron James with the rejection!" commentator Mike Breen called on ESPN.

The game, and eventually the series, ultimately came to be known as one of the biggest upsets in NBA history, with the Cavaliers coming back from a 1-3 deficit to steal the championship, 4-3.

James has not been shy about showing his support and celebration for Biden in the past, tweeting that same day: "Character matters, being simply a good person matters!"

Trump has said he would seek legal action on the electoral outcome — a move that experts have said is a "desperation ploy" — and hurled wild and unproven accusations of electoral fraud on his social media channels.