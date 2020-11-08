NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
LeBron James pokes fun at Biden win over Trump with own meme
In this June 19, 2016 file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) blocks a shot by Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9) during the second half of Game 7 of the NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif. James had three blocked shots, including this key one against Iguodala on a fast break in the final minutes.
AFP/File
LeBron James pokes fun at Biden win over Trump with own meme
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - November 8, 2020 - 2:57pm

MANILA, Philippines — After days of uncertainty and back-and-forth elections, incumbent US President Donald Trump has been "blocked" by Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

Or at least that's how Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James would have interpreted the seesaw electoral campaign if it was a basketball play.

In the aftermath of the election's results, James posted a graphic portraying himself blocking the shot of Andre Iguodala, during the 2016 Game 7 NBA Finals matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors — with a presidential twist. 

This time, the figures had the faces of the two presidential candidates plastered on them, forming a meme showing the Democratic challenger "blocking" the shot of the Republican president. 

James let the image speak for itself.

The meme was a reference to "The Block," perhaps one of James' most iconic defensive plays and among the King's most clutch moments as an athlete. 

With less than two minutes remaining and both teams tied at 3-3 in the championship series, James, a Cleveland Cavalier at the time, chased down Warriors' forward Andre Iguodala and blocked his layup attempt, ensuring the game remained tied in its dying minutes. 

READ: 'The Block' by LeBron James is the sports play of 2016

"Iguodala to Curry, back to Iguodala, up for the layup! Oh! Blocked by James! LeBron James with the rejection!" commentator Mike Breen called on ESPN. 

The game, and eventually the series, ultimately came to be known as one of the biggest upsets in NBA history, with the Cavaliers coming back from a 1-3 deficit to steal the championship, 4-3. 

James has not been shy about showing his support and celebration for Biden in the past, tweeting that same day: "Character matters, being simply a good person matters!"

Trump has said he would seek legal action on the electoral outcome — a move that experts have said is a "desperation ploy" — and hurled wild and unproven accusations of electoral fraud on his social media channels.

JOE BIDEN LEBRON JAMES NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Thirdy Ravena soars in Japan B. League debut, targets improvement
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Playing his first-ever professional basketball game eight months removed from his last legitimate 5-on-5 game, Ravena showed...
Sports
fbfb
TNT's Bong Ravena brims with pride amid Thirdy's rousing Japan pro debut
By John Bryan Ulanday | 6 hours ago
Though the Ravena patriarch missed the chance to watch it live with an ongoing game in the 2020 Philippine Cup here at the...
Sports
fbfb
10-year-old chess boy wonder wants to represent Philippines on world stage
By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Buto, whose had already won several age group tournaments including those in China and Malaysia, will need to replicate the...
Sports
fbfb
Thirdy Ravena, NeoPhoenix suffer loss vs Shimane Susanoo
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Ravena, who was benched for most of the third quarter, finished with 12 points and eight rebounds.
Sports
fbfb
Eala's pro stint in Spain called off due to bad weather
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Eala was set to battle a fellow junior reserve player Oskana Selekhmeteva in the second round of the tournament on Thursday,...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Saso rallies with solid 63 to clinch 2nd, regains top ranking
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
The rookie Fil-Japanese fell three strokes short of her title crack in the Toto Japan Classic but still more than made her...
Sports
fbfb
Newsome's game-winner tows Meralco past Dyip, strengthens playoff bid
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
The Bolts looked to have a complete meltdown but Newsome's fadeaway jumper right at the buzzer shocked them back to life...
Sports
fbfb
Belingon banners Team Lakay in ONE: Inside the Matrix III
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Three Filipino fighters from Baguio-based stable Team Lakay will see action in ONE Championship's latest event ONE: Inside...
Sports
fbfb
Rain or Shine rebounds, ousts Elite from playoff contention
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Led by Javee Mocon, who recovered after a bad shoting night on Saturday, the Elasto Painters snapped a three-game skid and...
Sports
fbfb
United City FC bags PFL crown
By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
United City FC put a lock on the Philippines Football League title with a game to spare after clobbering Stallion Laguna,...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with