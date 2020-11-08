NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Thirdy Ravena, NeoPhoenix suffer loss vs Shimane Susanoo
Thirdy Ravena
Japan B. League
Thirdy Ravena, NeoPhoenix suffer loss vs Shimane Susanoo
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 8, 2020 - 3:02pm

MANILA, Philippines — Thirdy Ravena and the San-En NeoPhoenix fell short in their Sunday game against the Shimane Susanoo Magic, 81-74, at the Yonago Industrial Gymnasium.

The home squad avenged their 82-83 loss on Saturday and gave their fans a victory in the back-to-back matchup.

Ravena, who was benched for most of the third quarter, finished with 12 points and eight rebounds.

It was NeoPhoenix who actually held the advantage for much of the opening salvo, but a buzzer-beater 3-pointer from Magic import Buford Perrin shifted the lead to his squad, 20-18.

Meanwhile, foul trouble for Ravena's teammates, including fellow reinforcements Kyle Hunt and Stevan Jelovac, sent their opponents to the line more often than necessary, with the deficit ballooning to as much as 17.

Ryo Abe, and imports De'Mon Brooks, Reid Travis and Burford imposed their will on the foul-stricken squad.

But Ravena's squad would eventally climb themselves back into the game courtesy of offense from the imports and local star Hayato Kawashima.

San-En actually cut the lead to four, 78-74,with 21.9 left after two free throws from Jelvac.

But a crucial unsportsmanlike call on Ravena gave free throws and posession to Shimane with 25.3 seconds left to put the nail in the coffin.

San-En slid to a 2-10 slate while Shimane improved to an even 6-6 win-loss record.

BASKETBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Thirdy Ravena soars in Japan B. League debut, targets improvement
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Playing his first-ever professional basketball game eight months removed from his last legitimate 5-on-5 game, Ravena showed...
Sports
fbfb
TNT's Bong Ravena brims with pride amid Thirdy's rousing Japan pro debut
By John Bryan Ulanday | 5 hours ago
Though the Ravena patriarch missed the chance to watch it live with an ongoing game in the 2020 Philippine Cup here at the...
Sports
fbfb
Eala's pro stint in Spain called off due to bad weather
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Eala was set to battle a fellow junior reserve player Oskana Selekhmeteva in the second round of the tournament on Thursday,...
Sports
fbfb
Will BPC be MVP?
By Joaquin Henson | November 8, 2020 - 12:00am
With the PBA’s 45th season reduced to one conference instead of the usual three because of the pandemic, some fans are wondering if the Best Player of the Philippine Cup will automatically be the MVP for the...
Sports
fbfb
Online Speed Chess underway
By Edgar De Castro | November 8, 2020 - 12:00am
The $100,000 Online Speed Chess Championship, a 16-player knockout match event, is underway.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Saso rallies with solid 63 to clinch 2nd, regains top ranking
By Dante Navarro | 24 minutes ago
The rookie Fil-Japanese fell three strokes short of her title crack in the Toto Japan Classic but still more than made her...
Sports
fbfb
Newsome's game-winner tows Meralco past Dyip, strengthens playoff bid
By Luisa Morales | 28 minutes ago
The Bolts looked to have a complete meltdown but Newsome's fadeaway jumper right at the buzzer shocked them back to life...
Sports
fbfb
LeBron James pokes fun at Biden win over Trump with own meme
By Franco Luna | 57 minutes ago
After days of uncertainty and back-and-forth elections, incumbent US President Donald Trump has been "blocked" by Democratic...
Sports
fbfb
10-year-old chess boy wonder wants to represent Philippines on world stage
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Buto, whose had already won several age group tournaments including those in China and Malaysia, will need to replicate the...
Sports
fbfb
Belingon banners Team Lakay in ONE: Inside the Matrix III
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Three Filipino fighters from Baguio-based stable Team Lakay will see action in ONE Championship's latest event ONE: Inside...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with