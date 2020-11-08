Thirdy Ravena, NeoPhoenix suffer loss vs Shimane Susanoo

MANILA, Philippines — Thirdy Ravena and the San-En NeoPhoenix fell short in their Sunday game against the Shimane Susanoo Magic, 81-74, at the Yonago Industrial Gymnasium.

The home squad avenged their 82-83 loss on Saturday and gave their fans a victory in the back-to-back matchup.

Ravena, who was benched for most of the third quarter, finished with 12 points and eight rebounds.

It was NeoPhoenix who actually held the advantage for much of the opening salvo, but a buzzer-beater 3-pointer from Magic import Buford Perrin shifted the lead to his squad, 20-18.

Meanwhile, foul trouble for Ravena's teammates, including fellow reinforcements Kyle Hunt and Stevan Jelovac, sent their opponents to the line more often than necessary, with the deficit ballooning to as much as 17.

Ryo Abe, and imports De'Mon Brooks, Reid Travis and Burford imposed their will on the foul-stricken squad.

But Ravena's squad would eventally climb themselves back into the game courtesy of offense from the imports and local star Hayato Kawashima.

San-En actually cut the lead to four, 78-74,with 21.9 left after two free throws from Jelvac.

But a crucial unsportsmanlike call on Ravena gave free throws and posession to Shimane with 25.3 seconds left to put the nail in the coffin.

San-En slid to a 2-10 slate while Shimane improved to an even 6-6 win-loss record.