Rain or Shine rebounds, ousts Elite from playoff contention

MANILA, Philippines — The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters returned to the win column in the PBA Philippine Cup after routing the Blackwater Elite, 82-71, at the AUF Sports Arena and Cultural Center in Pampanga on Sunday.

Led by Javee Mocon, who recovered after a bad shoting night on Saturday, the Elasto Painters snapped a three-game skid and moved up in the standings with a 5-4 slate.

Only up by four at the end of the first two quarters, Rain or Shine used a huge third quarter where they outscored their opponents, 25-9, to blow the game wide open.

The slumping Elite, who are officially out of contention for a playoff spot along with the NorthPort Batang Pier and Terrafirma Dyip, were sent to their sixth straight defeat.

Mocon finished with a double-double of 19 points and 13 rebounds while veteran Beau Belga had 14 markers and five boards.

Rey Nambatac, a vital cog for the Elasto Painters, suffered an injury in the game at the 11:45 mark of the second quarter.

Meanwhile, Mac Belo paced the Elite with 15 points and eight rebounds.