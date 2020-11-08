NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Rain or Shine rebounds, ousts Elite from playoff contention
Jayvee Mocon finished with 19 points and 13 boards in Rain or Shine's win
PBA media bureau
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 8, 2020 - 12:51pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters returned to the win column in the PBA Philippine Cup after routing the Blackwater Elite, 82-71, at the AUF Sports Arena and Cultural Center in Pampanga on Sunday.

Led by Javee Mocon, who recovered after a bad shoting night on Saturday, the Elasto Painters snapped a three-game skid and moved up in the standings with a 5-4 slate.

Only up by four at the end of the first two quarters, Rain or Shine used a huge third quarter where they outscored their opponents, 25-9, to blow the game wide open.

The slumping Elite, who are officially out of contention for a playoff spot along with the NorthPort Batang Pier and Terrafirma Dyip, were sent to their sixth straight defeat.

Mocon finished with a double-double of 19 points and 13 rebounds while veteran Beau Belga had 14 markers and five boards.

Rey Nambatac, a vital cog for the Elasto Painters, suffered an injury in the game at the 11:45 mark of the second quarter.

Meanwhile, Mac Belo paced the Elite with 15 points and eight rebounds.

