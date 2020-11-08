Eala's pro stint in Spain called off due to bad weather

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala's bid for her first pro quarterfinal will have to wait anew after the $15K ITF pro tournament in Castellon, Spain was cancelled on Saturday.

Eala was set to battle a fellow junior reserve player Oskana Selekhmeteva in the second round of the tournament on Thursday, but the match was postponed due to bad weather.

In a message to Philstar.com Eala's father confirmed that the entire tournament was called off yesterday after three days of not being able to hold matches in the clay courts still due to the weather condition.

This was Eala's first taste of action after a historic semi-final finish in the Girls' Singles tournament of the 2020 French Open last month.

The 15-year-old notched a career-high World No. 2 in the ITF Junior World Rankings but has since slipped to the third spot.

Eala eyes another pro tournament beginning November 16, this time a $25K tournament in the Canary Islands.

The 2020 Australian Open Girls' Doubles champ is aiming to balance her schedule with high-level junior tournaments and the pro circuit.