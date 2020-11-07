TNT debuts Kobe Bryant-inspired jerseys

CLARK — TNT Tropang Giga eyes to inherit championship excellence from the 2020 NBA champions Los Angeles Lakers and rugby titlists New Zealand All Blacks with a historic black and gold-inspired jersey.



Dubbed as All-Black Giga Mambas, the Tropang Giga unveiled the first-ever black-themed jersey Saturday for their crucial tussle against Meralco.

“It’s the idea of team captain Ryan Reyes and the players We wanted a uniform and color scheme that pays tribute to teams and individuals who represent championship excellence. Hopefully, their excellence can rub off on us too,” coach Bong Ravena told The STAR.

It’s the first time for TNT in franchise history to don black-themed alternate jerseys aside from traditional white, blue and yellow colors since entering the PBA in the late 90s.

The Black Mamba jersey proved to be a hit and magical for the Lakers last month as LeBron James and Anthony Davis completed a championship run at the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida in honor of Bryant.

Inside the PBA bubble, TNT is eyeing the same feat.

"One thing lang talaga goal namin ngayon is to win games and win championship," added Tropang Giga gunner RR Pogoy.