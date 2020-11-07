No stopping Ginebra's Tenorio from further justifying well-earned 'Iron Man' title

CLARK — LA Tenorio is the PBA's "Iron Man" for a reason.

It's already cast in the league annals but if there's still any doubts, the Barangay Ginebra guard has just cemented that stature further inside the bubble after an array of unimaginable sacrifices just to make it here.

Apart from parting ways with new born-daughter that he has yet to fully embrace, Tenorio braved a laparoscopic surgery — his first-ever major operation — to join Barangay Ginebra in the historic 2020 PBA Philippine Cup restart here.

“I don’t want to miss this opportunity especially All-Filipino and a bubble season. There’s a lot of stake in this tournament,” said Tenorio after a breakthrough bubble performance of 15 points and nine assists for the league-leading Gin Kings.

More than a month into the bubble and nine games so far to extend his Iron Man streak to 650 straight games, the 36-year-old warrior has undergone a lot. His wounds would swell and bleed once again after every bump and he shed tears at night after every video call with his family.

But Tenorio – wounded, vulnerable and all – simply would not quit, keeping his Iron Man streak since entering the PBA in 2006 alive for a chance to notch an elusive first All-Pinoy trophy.

“I worked hard to not miss this chance kahit ganito sitwasyon ko. I’m already here kaya ibibigay ko na rin lahat,” added the five-time champion and three-time Finals MVP.

Tenorio was among the last players to enter the bubble. To achieve the mission, he’s ready to be the last man out along with the Gin Kings in the bubble finale next month.