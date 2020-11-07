Saso fights back with 67 but falls by 6

MANILA, Philippines — Needing a blast to burst into contention, Yuka Saso did just that, firing an eagle-spiked five-under 67 as the Taiheiyo Club Minori course took another severe beating in the second round of the Toto Japan Classic, which produced a new leader in Korean Shin Jie in Ibaraki Prefecture Saturday.

It was a question of power as majority of the elite 78-player field dominated the layout’s four par-5s and a number of par-4s with Saso and world No. 5 Nasa Hataoka coming away with eagle feats on No. 17 that helped boost their respective bids heading to the final 18 holes of the Y160 million championship.

But it was Shin who gained most in another low-scoring day as the recent Fujitsu Ladies rammed in seven birdies for a solid 65, extending her bogey-free run to 36 holes for a 13-under 131 that shoved her past Japanese Ayako Kimura, who came away with a tournament-best eight-under 64 for a 132.

Kimura, who tied for second in the JLPGA’s first major, the Minolta Cup, last September, highlighted her 33-31 round with a pitch-in eagle on the par-4 No. 7 and added six more birdies in a big follow-up to her opening 68 marred by one bogey Friday.

Korean Lee Min-Young likewise stayed unblemished for the second straight day, her 66 netting her solo third at 133 that set the stage for what looms to be a fiery shootout for the top Y24 million purse among three players who have turned the par-72 layout into a virtual playground with their A-games.

Erstwhile leaders Saiki Fujita and Bae Saen Woo slowed down with 70s after a pair of 65s and dropped to joint fourth at 135 with Mao Saigo, who shot a 67, still within striking distance of the leading contenders although they need to produce low, low rounds to earn a shot at the crown.

So do the likes of Hataoka, who also fired a 67 but stood five strokes behind at 136 with Rumi Ayaba and last week’s Hisako Higuchi Mitsubishi winner Yuna Nishimura, who also turned in 67s, and Minami Katsu and Maiko Wakabayashi, who shot identical 69s.

Despite her five-under output, the ICTSI-backed Saso fell a shot farther back by six at 137 for joint 12th but her surge could hint at a coming of a sizzling windup for the money race leader, who is due for a big rebound following a series of so-so finishes and misfortunes that included a first missed cut stint in 10 tournaments in the region’s premier ladies circuit.

Other seven-under par overall scorers were Stanley Ladies champion Mone Inami and Korean Jeon Mi-Jeong, who both carded 68s, and Nozomi Uetake, who put in a 70.

Hard-pressed to sustain her late charge that netted her a 70 marred by seven missed fairways and 32 putts Friday, Saso birdied three of the first five holes, outgunning archrival Sakura Koiwai in one of the featured groups to move from joint 29th to a share of 15th. But the local ace, who also opened with a 70, fought back with a three-birdie binge from No. 6 and hit two other birdies which she however put to naught with a last-hole double-bogey misfortune.

Saso also birdied No. 12, another par-5 hole, then eagled the 17th to go six-under but missed joining Hataoka and company at seventh with a last-hole bogey.

Koiwai finished with a 68 and slipped to joint 16th with four others, including last year’s champion Ai Suzuki, who wavered with a 70, at 138.