'One game at a time' for streaking NLEX, Guiao insists
The NLEX Road Warriors are on a three-game win streak
PBA media bureau
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 7, 2020 - 3:43pm

MANILA, Philippines — After a rough start in the PBA bubble, the NLEX Road Warriors are now on a hot streak with three wins in a row.

But the Road Warriors won't be getting ahead of themselves with a postseason spot on the line, at least if head coach Yeng Guiao gets his way.

"I don't think may karapatan na kami to look further other than the next game," Guiao said.

"Our attitude is still that we're in training camp mode. We just try to get better every game," he said.

Though with a promising lineup of cagers, Guiao's squad fumbled in their first few weeks in the PBA bubble and lost five of their first six outings.

But they have recently hit a stride, which was capped off with an emphatic 124-90 beatdown of defending champs San Miguel on Friday.

This, Guiao said, is a product of their continuous hard work, regardless of the result of their outings.

"We're a lot sharper, we're a lot more cohesive," Guiao said.

"We're just looking at those good sides and if we play it right, if we do the right things, we'll be rewarded with a win," he added.

Previously cellar dwellers in the bubble, the Road Warriors have risen all the way to ninth place with a 4-5 slate, with a chance to extend their stay in the bubble if they qualify for the quarterfinals.

But good things will need to continue to happen for Guiao's squad with a logjam in the middle of the standings.

NLEX will try to make their case to extend their season in their final two games when they face the Alaska Aces and the Terrafirma Dyip on Monday, November 9 and Wednesday, November 11, respectively. 

BASKETBALL PBA
Philstar










