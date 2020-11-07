Gonzales quickly taps to Indon foe in ONE: Inside the Matrix II

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines’ Ramon Gonzales suffered a quick, first round defeat via rear naked choke to Indonesia’s Eko Roni Saputra that foiled his comeback bid in ONE: Inside the Matrix II last Friday in Singapore.

Gonzales, 33, was never given a chance by Saputra, who sent the fight into the ground at first opportunity and kept at it until the former tapped out with 53 seconds to go in the opening round.

That sent the karate champion to his second straight defeat and fourth overall against four victories.

Saputra, in contrast, nailed his fourth straight victory — all coming via first round stoppages — after dropping his first mixed martial arts bout a year ago.